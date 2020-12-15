Millennials, also known as the “avocado toast generation,” are more likely to embrace plant-based foods than Baby Boomers, according to a new poll from Eat Just. The survey asked 1,000 millennials and 1,000 boomers whether they would be likely to embrace new ways of making traditional holiday foods and found that while boomers are more likely stuck in their ways, 81 percent of millennials are open to change, including making over their traditional foods with plant-based ingredients.

The poll found that 68 percent of baby boomers say they prefer to follow traditions and 39 percent like to stick closely to traditions when it comes to the holiday. Meanwhile, millennials said they are more likely to remake these traditions in a healthier way. Millennials are looking to incorporate plant-based dishes into their holiday meals, the survey found, and are eager to bring their interest in healthier dishes to their holiday tables.

The survey, conducted by Eat JUST, Inc. found that two-thirds of Millennials said they would be making their family traditions over as plant-based this year. Eat JUST, makers of JUST Eggs has upended the plant-based alternative egg market with a product that mimics eggs so perfectly when cooking omelets, scrambled eggs, French Toast, quiche that it offers a realistic healthier substitute for eggs laid by hens.

JUST Eggs offer an alternative that is healthier for humans and better for the planet. The egg substitute is made from mung beans and offers the same amount of protein as a real egg but without the cholesterol, animal fat, and antibiotics of eggs. The mung bean product also requires less land, water, and carbon emissions to make than conventional eggs. It is one of the most sustainable protein sources on the planet.

Millennials want to be healthier: 68 percent say their parents' diet concerns them

The survey was designed to compare the willingness of different generations to break from their usual traditions and redefine holiday meals on their own terms. The survey found that while boomers are less likely to want to eat healthy during the holidays (only 1 in 10 intends to try) Millennials are far more interested in making healthier options over the holidays. "One in five babyboomers says they have absolutely zero plans to eat healthily—compared to 74% of millennials who plan on choosing healthy holiday dishes," the survey found.

Another study, of the even younger consumers from Generation “Z” in the UK, found that the youth across the pond demonstrates a similar willingness to break from the standard “meat and potato” diet their parents followed. More than one-third, or 35 percent, of Gen-Zers, say they'll be eating fully plant-based by next year.

It goes without saying that this has undoubtedly been an “untraditional year” and that one of the upshots from the global pandemic has been the importance of keeping ourselves and our families healthy. The survey’s findings reflect this new awareness of the importance of a healthy diet in face of COVID-19 and entering the unusual holiday season more consumers are looking for new ways to stay healthy.

“Finding a common ground between Millennials and baby boomers can be a challenge," said an Eat JUST statement. "This holiday season, despite the reluctance for parents to adopt healthier lifestyles, Millennials will be serving up healthier versions of traditional holiday dishes — in the hopes of bringing everyone together, even if it is virtually.”

Leading a healthy lifestyle at home can be difficult right now, yet another survey found, particularly around the holidays, but luckily, incorporating plant-based options into your holiday dinner, no matter how you’re celebrating this year, is a great way to begin living a healthier lifestyle. Thankfully, there are many delicious, plant-based variations of holiday classics for you to cook up so that you can have a plant-based celebration that still honors tradition and tastes good enough to convert the most resistant boomer.