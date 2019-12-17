The Most Decorative Holiday Centerpiece is Vegan and Edible
RECIPE OF THE DAY: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2019
FROM: @gingervegan
WHY WE LOVE IT: The holidays are right around the corner and this dish will satisfy the vegan company and non-vegan company because it still looks beautiful as a centerpiece and even better when you cut it in half. It's a healthy main dish option and creative way to incorporate vegetables to your plate.
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 4 plus salt
MAKE IT FOR: A smart and healthy breakfast.
SPECIAL NOTE: Prep the Christmas stuffed squash ahead a day or even two before, and keep in the fridge until you are ready to bake it. If you are baking from chilled then add another 15 minutes or so onto the baking time. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
INGREDIENTS
- 1 butternut squash
- 1 large red onion
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 200g Brussels sprouts
- 100g cranberries
- 1 pack Quorn Vegan Pieces
- 150g cooked quinoa
- 30g parsley
- 4 tbsp Port
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- String to tie together
DIRECTIONS
- STEP 1: First halve the butternut squash, brush with olive oil and put in a baking dish and bake for 45 mins at 180C until just tender.
- STEP 2: While the squash is cooking prepare the filling. Chop the onion and sauté until translucent.
- STEP 3: Quarter the Brussels sprouts, roughly chop the Quorn into slightly smaller pieces and add to the pan along with the cranberries. Cook for about 10 minutes on medium to high heat until the cranberries have popped.
- STEP 4: Add the port and cook for a further 5 minutes.
- STEP 5: Add the quinoa, parsley and thyme and mix well.
- STEP 6: When the squash is ready scoop out the seeds and some of the flesh from the middle to make a channel so there is room to stuff it. Chop the flesh and add it to the mixture in the pan and mix well.
- STEP 7: Spoon some of the stuffing into each half of the squash and then put the two halves together and tie with string.
- STEP 8: Bake in the oven for a further 20 minutes or until cooked through.