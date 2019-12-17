The Most Decorative Holiday Centerpiece is Vegan and Edible

RECIPE OF THE DAY: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2019

FROM: @gingervegan

WHY WE LOVE IT: The holidays are right around the corner and this dish will satisfy the vegan company and non-vegan company because it still looks beautiful as a centerpiece and even better when you cut it in half. It's a healthy main dish option and creative way to incorporate vegetables to your plate.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 2 Minutes Cook: 10-15 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 4 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: A smart and healthy breakfast.

SPECIAL NOTE: Prep the Christmas stuffed squash ahead a day or even two before, and keep in the fridge until you are ready to bake it. If you are baking from chilled then add another 15 minutes or so onto the baking time. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS

1 butternut squash

1 large red onion

2 tbsp olive oil

200g Brussels sprouts

100g cranberries

1 pack Quorn Vegan Pieces

150g cooked quinoa

30g parsley

4 tbsp Port

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

String to tie together

DIRECTIONS