What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

Fall is officially here and that means squash is in season. There's no better way to celebrate than making a Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto!

There are a few key things to keep in mind to get an amazing risotto. First, it’s the type of rice you use: Traditionally, risotto is made with Arborio rice, but if you can’t find this you can use any short-grain rice. The second is the method used to make risotto: You want to start off by toasting your rice in a pan or pot for a minute and ladling your veggie broth a bit at a time while stirring. Don’t ladle in more veggie broth until all the liquid has been absorbed from the rice.

The stirring ensures the starches get released to give you a creamy texture and lading your veggie broth in increments ensures that your rice gets fully cooked. It may take a little bit of time but it’s totally worth it!

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 40 Min

Total Time: 55 Min