What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto
Fall is officially here and that means squash is in season. There's no better way to celebrate than making a Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto!
There are a few key things to keep in mind to get an amazing risotto. First, it’s the type of rice you use: Traditionally, risotto is made with Arborio rice, but if you can’t find this you can use any short-grain rice. The second is the method used to make risotto: You want to start off by toasting your rice in a pan or pot for a minute and ladling your veggie broth a bit at a time while stirring. Don’t ladle in more veggie broth until all the liquid has been absorbed from the rice.
The stirring ensures the starches get released to give you a creamy texture and lading your veggie broth in increments ensures that your rice gets fully cooked. It may take a little bit of time but it’s totally worth it!
Prep Time: 15 Min
Cook Time: 40 Min
Total Time: 55 Min
Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto
Yields 4-5 servings
Ingredients
Topping:
- 4 cups Butternut Squash, cubed
- 2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 Tsp Salt
Risotto:
- 1 Tbsp Vegan Butter
- 2 Shallots, chopped
- 5 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp Fresh Sage, chopped
- 1 Tsp Fresh Thyme, destemmed
- 2 Cups Arborio Rice
- ½ Cup Dry White Wine
- 4 ½ Cups Veggie Broth
- ½ Cup Vegan Parmesan
- 1 Tsp Salt
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- ¼ Tsp Paprika
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 400F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a bowl add your cubed butternut squash, olive oil, and salt. Toss until each piece is coated. Transfer your butternut squash to your baking tray and spread out evenly. Bake for 30 min. Remove from the oven and set aside while you make your risotto.
- In a large pan, melt your vegan butter over medium heat. Once fully melted, add your shallots and garlic, Saute for 3-5 minutes. Add your sage and thyme and saute for an additional 1 minute or until fragrant.
- Add your arborio rice to the pan and stir around for 1 minute to slightly toast your rice. Add your dry white wine and stir around, to deglaze the bottom of your pan. Once the rice has absorbed the wine and there is no more liquid. Ladle in about ½ cup of your veggie broth. Stir until your rice has absorbed the broth and there is no more liquid.
- Repeat until you use up all your veggie broth.
- Stir in your vegan parmesan, salt, pepper, and paprika. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve right away. Enjoy!