When you're in the mood to switch up your go-to butternut squash soup or give it a boost of flavor, try this lemongrass and ginger butternut bisque recipe created by famous musician Moby, who is also a longtime vegan and owner of LA's popular vegan restaurant, The Little Pine.

This soup recipe was originally created by testing out combinations of different flavors, a kind of gastronomic science that excites any foodie or chef. The fragrant taste of lemongrass mixed with the acidic taste of ginger, and the savory and sweet taste of butternut leaves you with a fresh, delicious umami aftertaste, a restaurant-quality dish made in your home.

This year-round dish calls for fresh, natural plant-based ingredients including vegetable broth, coconut yogurt, and coconut milk which gives the soup a creamy texture, without eclipsing the light, refreshing bite from lemongrass and herbs that makes this dish appropriate to serve during the hottest summer days or coldest days of the winter.

Recipe Developer: Moby from The Little Pine Cookbook: Modern Plant-Based Comfort

Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Lemongrass and Ginger Butternut Bisque

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more if needed

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

2 cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

One 4-inch piece of fresh lemongrass

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 small shallot, cut into small dice

1 small butternut squash, peeled, quartered, seeded, and cut into 2-inch pieces

4 sprigs cilantro

One 14-ounce can of coconut milk

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth, store-bought or homemade

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

Unsweetened coconut yogurt, for serving (optional)

1 teaspoon black sesame seeds, for garnish

4 teaspoons chopped fresh mint or micro herbs, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

In a stockpot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the salt, coriander, turmeric, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and lemongrass. Stir occasionally so as not to burn. Sauté the spices for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add in the ginger and shallot and sauté for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring constantly, until the shallot starts to look translucent. Add the butternut squash and cilantro sprigs into the pot and then add the coconut milk and vegetable broth. Cover with a lid and bring to a boil over high heat. Once at a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook, covered, for an additional 30 to 45 minutes, or until the squash is soft and starting to fall apart. Remove the lemongrass, cardamom pods, and cinnamon stick and discard. Carefully transfer the soup to a high-speed blender with the lime juice and puree until smooth. Taste and season with more salt if needed. Pour the soup into serving bowls. If desired, top each with 1 tablespoon of coconut yogurt, 1/4 teaspoon of the sesame seeds, and 1 teaspoon of the mint, if desired.

From THE LITTLE PINE COOKBOOK: Modern Plant-Based Comfort by Moby, published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2021 by Moby Entertainment, Inc.

Nutritionals

Calories 426 | Total Fat 31.5g | Saturated 21.6g | Sodium 678mg | Total Carbohydrate 36.7g | Dietary Fiber 7.6g | Total Sugars 8.3g | Protein 7.2g | Calcium 143mg | Iron 4mg | Potassium 1100mg |