Roasted Butternut Squash, Spinach and Mushroom Fajitas
WHY WE LOVE IT: Load up on veggies like peppers and mushrooms, and healthy carbs like brown rice and butternut squash. Add any of your favorite spices to give the fajitas flavor and serve with a side of salsa or guacamole.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 cups butternut squash peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 8 ounces cremini mushrooms cleaned stems removed and quartered
- 6 cloves garlic minced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning basil, thyme and oregano
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cloves garlic thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 cups baby spinach
- salt and pepper to taste
- 12 mini corn tortillas or 6 regular size
For the Butternut Squash Crema
- 2 cups butternut squash 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 1 cup cashews soaked overnight if not using a high-speed blender
- 1/4 cup nutritional yeast
- 3 cloves garlic
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon butternut squash
- 1/2 tsp olive oil
For serving:
- Sliced avocado
- Salsa
- Olives
- Cucumbers
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Toss the squash, mushrooms, and garlic with the olive oil and herbs. Spread on a baking sheet.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes until the squash is fork-tender.
- Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a medium pan and add in the garlic. Cook 2 minutes until fragrant.
- Add the spinach. Using tongs, saute the spinach until slightly wilted. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Stir in the roasted squash and mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes until heated through.
- Heat the tortillas on a stove burner, about 30 seconds on each side until the tortilla is pliable.
- To serve, spoon the filling onto the middle of the tortillas and top with sliced avocado and salsa.
Nutritional Notes: per serving: (⅙ of recipe)
557 calories, 15g protein, 56g carbs, 13g fiber, 34g fat