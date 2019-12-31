Roasted Butternut Squash, Spinach and Mushroom Fajitas

WHY WE LOVE IT: Load up on veggies like peppers and mushrooms, and healthy carbs like brown rice and butternut squash. Add any of your favorite spices to give the fajitas flavor and serve with a side of salsa or guacamole.

1 cup cashews soaked overnight if not using a high-speed blender

Toss the squash, mushrooms, and garlic with the olive oil and herbs. Spread on a baking sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes until the squash is fork-tender.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a medium pan and add in the garlic. Cook 2 minutes until fragrant.

Add the spinach. Using tongs, saute the spinach until slightly wilted. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Stir in the roasted squash and mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes until heated through.

Heat the tortillas on a stove burner, about 30 seconds on each side until the tortilla is pliable.