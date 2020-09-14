Butternut squash is autumn's all-star ingredient for all the right reasons: First, the vegetable is in its prime season along with other squash, pumpkins, figs, beets, turnips, yams, and tastes incredibly fresh. Secondly, it pairs well with your favorite traditional fall comfort meals like warm crips salads, butternut pecan tarts, and simply roasted root vegetables. So right now is the perfect time to visit your local outdoor market or grocery store and stock up on these hearty vegetables for creative autumn recipes like this one that is low in calories and simple to make.

There are thousands of butternut squash soup recipes on the internet and The Beet found a plant-based version of this creamy comfort dish made with oat milk and coconut cream. All you need is ten minutes to prep the vegetable and your masterpiece will be done in 15 minutes. Normally, soups take hours to make, but this one is done in a jiffy.

Message from the Recipe Developer: "Incredibly easy creamy vegan butternut squash soup made from roasted butternut squash and packed with nutrients for an undetectably healthy fall comfort food recipe! The perfect weeknight soup recipe!"

Recipe Developer: Brittney, @thebananadiaries

Why we love it: Butternut squash's versatile flavor tastes delicious in almost any dish that needs a little zest or texture like salads, pizzas, tacos, and desserts. The bright orange vegetable is a great source of vitamins A and C, containing 2.8 grams of dietary fiber and 1.4 grams of plant-based protein per one cup of cubed squash--no regrets whatsoever.

Make it for: Lunch or dinner. Save the leftovers and enjoy a healthy bowl of soup throughout the entire week. The taste will never get old!

Prep Time: 10

Cook Time: 15

Total Time: 25 minutes