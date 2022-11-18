12 Vegan Thanksgiving Desserts Featuring All The Classics

After Thanksgiving dinner, when cleanup from your main course and side dishes is complete, make room for the moment all the guests have been waiting for: A table dedicated to perfectly platted Thanksgiving pies, cakes, parfaits, crisp, you name it.

To help you get ideas of what to make, we compiled a list of twelve vegan deserts made without eggs and dairy so they're better for you and the planet – bragging rights allowed.

Before your aunt or uncle claim that your vegan apple crisp won't taste as good as the kind they're used to, we're here to promise these sweets and treats don't comprise taste, flavor, or texture. They're still full of sugary, flour ingredients that lean a bit healthier thanks to their coconut or gluten-free alternatives provided by your recipe developers.

Thanksgiving is a time of indulgence so we understand that everyone wants the pies and cakes they're used to: Still enjoy the classics like Apple and Pumpkin Pie but this time with dairy-free milk, egg replacement, and creamless cream (if the recipe calls for it).