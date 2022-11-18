Now that your Thanksgiving side dishes are sorted, it's time to map out the main course. It may surprise you that majority of Americans prioritize mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, and gravy when they first sit down at the dinner table, but things may be approached differently this year with these irresistible entree recipes.

Our list of 8 vegan Thanksgiving main dishes includes some of our all-time most popular recipes and it's likely the first bite is the mushroom bean wellington with its golden puff pasty outer layer or the whole roasted cauliflower topped with a gallop of whipped vegan feta cheese – The Beet's most liked recipe on Instagram.

So whether you're cutting back on meat, want to eat healthier, or simply can't find a turkey because of the current turkey shortage, we have you covered with hearty, healthier recipes that leave the meat, dairy, and eggs behind and still has the same delicious, satisfying flavor you want to experience on Thanksgiving.

8 Vegan Entrees to Serve This Thanksgiving

Vegan Wellington by JD Raymundo JD Raymundo loading...

1. Vegan Wellington

Full of warm, festive flavor and a crisp, doughy outer layer, this buttery puffed pastry mushroom, and black bean wellington is a must-have at your Thanksgiving feast this year.

Love butternut squash? Make these vegan recipes. Getty Images loading...

2. Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

Enjoy the creamy, buttery combination of orzo and squash without the dairy. This dish requires full attention just like any other risotto recipe, so keep stirring!

Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

Lentil stuffed acorn squash loading...

3. Stuffed Quinoa and Lentil Acorn Squash

Lentils are such an excellent source of protein, are easy to cook, and taste delicious stuffed in a roasted acorn squash –– the ultimate sweet and savory bite.

Recipe: Stuffed Quinoa and Lentil Acorn Squash

Vegan Meatloaf made with lentils and veggies loading...

4. Vegan Meatloaf

Make this hearty, savory, smoky Vegan Meatloaf packed with an array of vegetables and spices. The texture is soft and chewy on the inside with a crispy outer crust.

Recipe: Vegan Meatloaf

vegan pumpkin ravioli with sage butter loading...

5. Vegan Pumpkin Ravioli With Sage Butter

Homemade pumpkin ravioli is filled with a smoky and cheesy pumpkin mash, then tossed with garlicky sage butter.

Recipe: Homemade Vegan Pumpkin Ravioli with Sage Butter

vegan stuffed Acorn squash loading...

6. Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash

Made with wild rice, dried cranberries, granny smith apples, and loads of veggies, this vegan stuffed acorn squash recipe is healthy and hearty.

Recipe: Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash

Thanksgiving Main: Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Vegan Whipped Feta loading...

7. Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Vegan Whipped Feta

Brush a cauliflower head with a flavorful combination of seasonings, baked it to perfection, then slather it with whipped vegan feta and drizzle it with herb sauce.

Recipe: Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Vegan Whipped Feta

vegan lentil butternut squash loading...

8. Creamy Vegan Lentil Stuffed Butternut Squash

Make this Roasted Butternut Squash stuffed with the most flavorful, umami-packed lentil filling, then drizzle with a creamy sauce made from the scooped-out butternut squash.

Recipe: Creamy Vegan Lentil Stuffed Butternut Squash