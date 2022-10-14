Chickpeas – or Garbanzo beans – are known as the "perfect food" and are considered a superfood because of their high nutrient value and many health benefits. Not to mention, the legume is both affordable and versatile when it comes to making a range of different cuisines or adding protein and texture to your winter stews. To get you started, we rounded up 10 plant-based recipes to make with a can of chickpeas that everyone will love, from salads to soups to stews and more.

Health Benefits of Chickpeas

High in protein with 39 grams per cup

High in fiber with 35 grams per cup

Chickpeas are a good source of plant-based protein containing 39 grams of protein per cup, helping our muscles and cells repair after a workout. This "perfect food" is also high in fiber with 35 grams per cup, an important part of the American diet because on average, we fall 10 grams short of the recommended daily amount which is 25-35 grams among adults. Fiber helps slow digestion and make us feel fuller longer so we avoid snacking and feel satiated.

10 Vegan Recipes to Make with a Can of Chickpeas

1. Vegan "Butter" Chickpeas

Health meets comfort with this Indian-influence "butter" chickpea dish made with dairy-free ingredients. Make this warm dish on a chilly day and enjoy the taste of earthy, spicy, sweet, and tangy flavors.

Recipe: Vegan "Butter" Chickpeas

2. Chef Guy Vaknin's Salad with Cumin Chickpeas & Coconut Tarragon Dressing

Let your dressing steal the show with this homemade dairy-free, creamy coconut tarragon dressing that's sweet and milky, combining the fresh taste of sweet coconut and bittersweet tarragon.

Recipe: Salad with Cumin Chickpeas & Coconut Tarragon Dressing

3. Chickpea Salad Niçoise with Dairy-Free Lemon Dijon Dressing

Looking for a hearty, French-style salad? Make this vegan chickpea niçoise full of green beans, olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes with a dairy-free lemon dijon dressing for a delicious tang.

Recipe: Chickpea Salad Niçoise with Dairy-Free Lemon Dijon Dressing

4. Loaded Vegetable and Chickpea Curry

For another Indian-influence dish, make this chickpea curry dish with potatoes, carrots, and fresh herbs. Enjoy it with a side of white rice or for a healthier option swap rice for a whole grain like wild rice, quinoa, or farro, whatever you want.

Recipe: Loaded Vegetable and Chickpea Curry

5. Vegan Tuscan Chickpea Soup

Upgrade your minestrone soup to this vegan Tuscan chickpea soup with Mediterranean flavors and a hearty amount of vegetables. Add pasta if you want to make this dish even more filling and textured.

Recipe: Vegan Tuscan Chickpea Soup

6. Vegan Chana Masala

Make this stew-like chana masala in just thirty minutes and enjoy the fresh flavors of curry, coriander, cardamom, turmeric, ginger, and more. This is the perfect dish to make for a dinner party or for yourself with leftovers for the week.

Recipe: Vegan Chana Masala

7. Spicy Chickpea Burger

Looking for a tasty alternative to a regular burger, or a veggie burger? Make this spicy chickpea burger that's crisp on the outside and tender, and soft on the inside. Smear your favorite dairy-free aioli on the bun and enjoy!

Recipe: Spicy Chickpea Burger

8. Chickpea Pot Pie

Turn the classic chicken pot pie into a chickpea pot pie and still enjoy your favorite, nostalgic winter-time meal with a healthier protein. This recipe was one of The Beet's most popular and gets rave reviews every time.

Recipe: Chickpea Pot Pie

9. Lentil and Chickpea Stew with Sweet Potatoes and Kale

This stew is thick, hearty, warming, comforting, and the perfect dish to enjoy all fall and winter long. Leftovers taste better after a couple of days!

Recipe: Healthy Moroccan-Style Lentil Stew

10. Chickpea Noodle Soup with Brussels Sprouts

This chickpea noodle soup with Brussels sprouts is delicious, healthy, and full of flavor, made in one pot so there's little cleanup, and only takes 30 minutes to make.

Recipe: Chickpea Noodle Soup with Brussels Sprouts

