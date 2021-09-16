Loaded Vegetable and Chickpea Curry
As summer comes to a close and the weather gets cooler, it’s the perfect time to start making comfort food. This chickpea curry loaded with hearty veggies will keep you satisfied and full. This curry is high in protein from the chickpeas, high in fiber from the veggies, and satiating thanks to the coconut milk, not to mention its packed flavor from all the spices.
What we love about this recipe is that it only gets better the next day due to all the flavors having more time to marinate with each other. Serve it over basmati rice or eat it with naan on the side to really complete this meal. If you’re looking to cut down on the fat in this recipe, you can switch out the coconut milk for light coconut milk.
Loaded Veggie & Chickpea Curry
Prep Time: 15 Min
Cooking Time: 45 Min
Total Time: 1 Hour
Servings: 6-8 People
Ingredients:
- 1-2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 Cup Onion, diced
- 3 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Cup Potatoes cut into chunks
- 1 Large Carrot, cut into thick slices
- 1 ½ Cups Cauliflower Florets
- 1 Tbsp Curry Powder
- 1 Tsp Cayenne Pepper
- 1 Tsp Salt
- 1 Tsp Dried Basil
- ½ Tsp Cumin
- ½ Tsp Chili Flakes
- ¼ Tsp Ginger Powder
- 26 Oz Diced Tomatoes, canned
- 15 Oz Coconut Milk, canned
- 1 Cup Vegetable Broth
- 20 Oz Canned Chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ¼ Cup Fresh Cilantro, chopped
Instructions:
- In a large pot, heat up your olive oil over medium heat. Once hot, add your onions and garlic and saute for 3-5 minutes or until onions become soft and translucent.
- Add your potatoes, carrots, and cauliflower. Continue to cook for an additional 5 minutes. Add your curry powder, salt, basil, cumin, chili flakes, and ginger powder to the pot and stir around for 30 seconds or until fragrant.
- Add your diced tomatoes, coconut milk, and vegetable broth. Stir around until evenly mixed. Bring to a simmer and simmer for 30 minutes stirring occasionally. Stir in your chickpeas, and simmer for an additional 10 minutes.
- Taste for any seasoning adjustments. Stir in your cilantro. Serve right away over some basmati rice or naan. Enjoy!