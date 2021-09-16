Loaded Vegetable and Chickpea Curry

As summer comes to a close and the weather gets cooler, it’s the perfect time to start making comfort food. This chickpea curry loaded with hearty veggies will keep you satisfied and full. This curry is high in protein from the chickpeas, high in fiber from the veggies, and satiating thanks to the coconut milk, not to mention its packed flavor from all the spices.

What we love about this recipe is that it only gets better the next day due to all the flavors having more time to marinate with each other. Serve it over basmati rice or eat it with naan on the side to really complete this meal. If you’re looking to cut down on the fat in this recipe, you can switch out the coconut milk for light coconut milk.

Loaded Veggie & Chickpea Curry

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cooking Time: 45 Min

Total Time: 1 Hour

Servings: 6-8 People

Ingredients:

1-2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Cup Onion, diced

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 Cup Potatoes cut into chunks

1 Large Carrot, cut into thick slices

1 ½ Cups Cauliflower Florets

1 Tbsp Curry Powder

1 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Dried Basil

½ Tsp Cumin

½ Tsp Chili Flakes

¼ Tsp Ginger Powder

26 Oz Diced Tomatoes, canned

15 Oz Coconut Milk, canned

1 Cup Vegetable Broth

20 Oz Canned Chickpeas, drained and rinsed

¼ Cup Fresh Cilantro, chopped

Instructions: