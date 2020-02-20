What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Spicy Chickpea Burger

Vegan burgers are my ultimate guilty pleasure: They used to be just a pleasure, but after eating so many vegan burgers…I ought to feel at least a little guilty, right? Well, after what felt like my 100th Beyond Burger that month, I was starting to get sick of it believe it or not. You would think this means it’s time to lay off the burgers but no, instead I decided to make my own vegan burger, a Spicy Chickpea Burger!

This burger is very easy to make and uses vital wheat gluten to give it a meaty texture. If you would like to make this chickpea burger gluten-free you can substitute the vital wheat gluten for oat flour or chickpea flour. In terms of assembling this burger, I kept it simple: Chickpea patty, lettuce, vegan cheese, and a simple spicy mayo. Feel free to customize your burger and add whatever toppings you want, perhaps some grilled onions, tomatoes, pickles, it’s all fair game!

JD Raymundo

Spicy Chickpea Burger

Ingredients

1 15oz Can of Chickpeas

3 Tbsp neutral-tasting Oil

1/3 Cup Veggie Broth

2 Tbsp Miso Paste

1 Tbsp Siracha

½ - ¾ Cup Vital Wheat Gluten

½ Cup vegan Bread Crumbs

1 Tsp Salt

¼ Tsp Black Pepper

½ Tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 Tsp Smoked Paprika

½ Cup Chili Powder

1 Cup vegan Bread Crumbs, for the coating

1 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes

For the Spicy Mayo

½ Cup Vegan Mayo

3 Tsp Sriracha Sauce

Instructions

Pre-heat your oven to 400F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Drain and rinse your chickpeas, transferring them to a large mixing bowl. Using a fork or masher, mash your chickpeas. It’s okay if there are a few chickpea bits that aren’t fully mashed. Add the oil, veggie broth, and miso paste to the mashed chickpeas. Stir until well combined. Add the vital wheat gluten, ½ Cup vegan breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, and chili powder. Stir until well combined and can be formed into a ball. If you find it’s still falling apart, you can add in a bit more vital wheat gluten. Form your chickpea mixture into a ball and divide it evenly into 4 large patties or 6 medium-sized patties. In a separate bowl, combine 1 cup of your vegan breadcrumbs with the red pepper flakes. Lightly spray your patties with some oil and gently press your patties into the bowl with the breadcrumbs until fully coated. Transfer to your baking tray and repeat with the rest of the patties. Lightly spray your patties again with some oil and bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Flip your patties, spray with oil again, and bake for another 15 minutes. While your patties are baking make the spicy mayo by mixing the vegan mayo with the siracha until well combined. Once patties are done baking, serve on your burger bun of choice with spicy mayo and whatever toppings you want! Enjoy!