22 Vegan Recipes You Don’t Need to Be Vegan to Love

Your vegan and non-vegan friends coming over? Don't think twice about what to serve any of them this summer. Here are 22 easy vegan and plant-based recipes you don't need to be vegan to love. With these dishes, everyone is guaranteed to love their meal and you'll be known as the host who can pulled together a delicious meal, dietary restrictions aside.

These recipes call for easy substitutes like dairy-free butter instead of gee, or a flax egg instead of a chicken egg. The difference isn't noticeable emphasizing the word "vegan" before pancakes when you offer a dairy-free stack to your guests isn't necessary unless you'd like to.

We even included no-brainer vegan recipes that tend to always be meat-and-dairy-free. Our watermelon margarita hits the spot every time, so you can 'cheers' to summer with your cocktail and our mini burrito cups made with jackfruit that tastes just like BBQ pulled pork.

Vegan Breakfast Recipes You Don't Need to be Vegan to Love

1. Vegan Oat Banana Pancakes

These pancakes taste like a treat but are full of wholesome ingredients, most of which you likely already have on hand. Make them for an easy, healthy breakfast, and save leftovers for a sweet dinner or a quick, on-the-go snack.

Recipe: Vegan Oat Banana Pancakes

2. Vegan Mocha Smoothie

This Vegan Mocha smoothie is made with a cup of brewed and chilled coffee and cocoa powder for that rich, chocolatey taste everyone loves. The texture of this smoothie is extra creamy from the bananas, similar to 'nice' cream.

Recipe: Vegan Mocha Smoothie

3. "Pop Tarts" with Non-Dairy Icing

Store-bought pop tarts are tasty – but not particularly healthy. These homemade vegan pop tarts, made from dairy-free ingredients, with a lot less sugar, and no unnecessary additives, are surprisingly easy to whip up and better for you! Get ready to relive your happiest childhood memories.

Recipe: "Pop Tarts" with Non-Dairy Icing

4. No-Waste Vegetable Quiche

This quiche has a simple flaky crust with an extremely creamy, luscious, and egg-like filling with a slightly cheesy flavor. To achieve the traditional eggy quiche we use tofu and chickpea flour for the perfect texture, and a pinch of black salt (also known as Kala namak) for the taste.

Recipe: No-Waste Seasonal Vegetable-Filled Vegan Quiche Recipe

5. Vegan Matcha Waffles with Dairy-Free Coconut Whipped Cream

These pretty green matcha waffles make for a really cool breakfast or dessert. Dairy-free buttermilk waffles are surprisingly easy to make but taste special thanks to the addition of matcha powder. They are also light and fluffy, with a perfectly crispy outer edge.

Recipe: Vegan Matcha Waffles with Dairy-Free Coconut Whipped Cream

6. Vegetable Chickpea Flour Frittata

Enjoy this Vegetable Chickpea Flour Frittata for breakfast. Each slice contains almost 15 grams of plant-based protein, ample amounts of B vitamins, and no gluten. Plus, the entire frittata costs less than $4 to make!

Recipe: Chickpea Flour Frittata For Under $1 a Serving

7. Full English Breakfast

A Vegan Full English Breakfast is the ultimate morning feast. It’s a beautiful plate full of so many tasty things - ‘sausage’, ‘egg’, fried tomatoes, fried mushrooms, baked beans, and toast. It’s all incredibly flavorful and satiating, and will definitely keep you full for a long time.

Recipe: Full English Breakfast

Vegan Dinner Recipes You Don't Need to be Vegan to Love

8. Pasta Salad with Dairy-Free Feta

Enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired dish with this quick and easy summer pasta salad recipe that costs under $1 a serving. Al dente fusilli is mixed with summer squash, bell pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, and olives.

Recipe: Pasta Salad with Dairy-Free Feta

9. Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

Impress your friends and family with this deluxe pizza recipe using homemade dough and fresh vegetables. In this recipe, you’ll be able to taste the care that goes into making vegan pizza taste just as good, if not better than the real thing.

Recipe: Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

10. Savory Stuffed Crêpes

These crêpes can be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. They are best when fresh, but the leftovers make for a great meal as well. So you can make a larger batch of crêpes at once, then keep the rest in the fridge and simply pop them into the microwave to warm up, and add your chosen toppings.

Recipe: Savory Stuffed Crêpes

11. Cucumber Gazpacho

The best way to cool down this summer is with this refreshing cucumber gazpacho. Made from vibrant green vegetables and herbs, it’s the perfect way to use up garden-fresh produce!

Recipe: Cucumber Gazpacho

12. Easy Meatless Wonton Soup

Wontons are delicious flavorful little dumplings that are absolutely irresistible. They are simple to make, and they are totally customizable as well.

Recipe: Easy Meatless Wonton Soup

13. Vegan Chickpea Pot Pie

If comfort food is what you’re craving this holiday season, a chickpea pot pie is just the thing you need. It’s loaded with protein-rich chickpeas and mixed with hearty vegetables like carrots, celery, and green peas. Try this plant-based version for a twist on the classic recipe.

Recipe: Vegan Chickpea Pot Pie

14. Kale Salad with Creamy Vegan Chipotle Dressing

This roasted vegetable and kale salad is about to shake things up. Topped with a creamy chipotle dressing, you won't believe how easy, rich, and delicious this salad is.

Recipe: Kale Salad with Creamy Vegan Chipotle Dressing

15. Easy Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Dressing

Thai noodle salad makes a healthy, bright, refreshing side dish, or a light main. It’s packed with flavor and texture thanks to the crunchy vegetables, chewy noodles, and creamy peanut dressing.

Recipe: Easy Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Dressing

Vegan Party Recipes You Don't Have to Be Vegan to Love

16. The Best and Easiest Watermelon Margaritas (3 Ingredients!)

What could possibly be better than a margarita? A watermelon margarita (okay, they’re both equally delicious)! This recipe is naturally sweetened, hydrating, and ultra-refreshing. It’s the perfect drink for spring and summer nights.

Recipe: The Best and Easiest Watermelon Margaritas

17. Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

In 30 minutes or less, you can dip into the rich, creamy, cheesy flavors of a plant-based spinach artichoke dip. This simple recipe is an instant crowd-pleaser, making it the perfect appetizer for any party or family gathering.

Recipe: Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

18. Two-Ingredient Crispy Tortilla Chips

Make crispy, crunchy, perfectly salted tortilla chips from home with this easy two-ingredient recipe. Skip deep-frying and processed oils and use avocado oil for a healthier chip.

Recipe: Two-Ingredient Crispy Tortilla Chips

19. Easy Vegan Mini Burrito Cups

Is there anything cuter than mini burrito cups? They are easy to make, fun to eat, and great for any occasion. These tiny tortilla bowls make the perfect finger food for parties and backyard barbecues, or for Cinco de Mayo, which is quickly approaching.

Recipe: Easy Vegan Mini Burrito Cups

20. Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo

Baja “fish” tacos — but hold the fish! These tacos are made Ensenada-style with plant-based ingredients instead. Freshly made corn tortillas are filled with beer-battered cauliflower, creamy chipotle mayo, fresh pico de gallo, and shredded cabbage. Enjoy these with a watermelon margarita!

Recipe: Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo

Vegan Dessert Recipes You Don't Have to Be Vegan to Love

21. Healthier Nutter Butter Cookies

Healthier Nutter Butter Cookies that are plant-based and gluten-free are a dream. These peanut butter sandwich cookies are made with a base of oat flour and naturally sweetened with maple syrup.

Recipe: Healthier Nutter Butter Cookies

22. Sweet Vegan Crêpes Filled with Nutella, Hazelnuts, and Raspberries

Crêpes can be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. They are best when fresh, but the leftovers make for a great meal as well. So you can make a larger batch of crêpes at once, then keep the leftovers in the fridge and simply pop them into the microwave to warm up, then add your chosen toppings.

Recipe: Sweet Vegan Crêpes Filled with Nutella, Hazelnuts, and Raspberries