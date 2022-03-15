Store-bought pop tarts are tasty – but not particularly healthy. These homemade vegan pop tarts, made from dairy-free ingredients, with a lot less sugar, and no unnecessary additives, are surprisingly easy to whip up and better for you! Get ready to relive your happiest childhood memories.

These turn out perfectly flaky, soft, and slightly sweet, with the amount of frosting you choose. This recipe is healthier than traditional pop tarts since it doesn't include any added ingredients that you can't taste. The fun part: You can customize them however you like. You can make the dough with whole-wheat flour for a more nutritious version if you like. You can also use coconut oil instead of vegan butter here.

You can choose whatever jam you like. Strawberry, cherry, raspberry, apricot, or a combination of these are always delicious. Choose a brand with high fruit and low sugar ratio.

For an extra healthy jam option, simply blend together fresh berries and chia seeds. Let sit for an hour to thicken.

If you want your icing to be pretty and pink, add a little strawberry or raspberry jam to the mix. Or try blue spirulina for a baby blue color. You can freeze your (unglazed) pop tarts. To reheat, simply place in the oven for a couple of minutes.

Prep time: 40 minutes

Chilling time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Baking time: 35 minutes

Vegan Pop-Tarts

Makes 10 pop tarts

Ingredients

Dough:

10 oz/280 g flour

8 oz/225 g cold vegan butter, cut into small chunks

pinch of salt

pinch of sugar

Filling:

1 cup of jam of your choice

Frosting:

1 cup of powdered sugar

1 tbsp plant milk

sprinkles

Instructions

Place flour, butter chunks, and a pinch of salt and sugar in the food processor. Pulse a few times until it’s crumbly. Start to add ice water, one tablespoon at a time, while the motor is running, until the dough comes together. You’ll add 4-6 tablespoons in total. Wrap dough with cling film, and place in the fridge for an hour to chill. Lightly flour your work surface. Divide dough into 2 portions, then roll out each of them into a large, thin rectangle. Cut each portion into 10 pop tart size rectangles (20 in total). Place a small portion of jam in the middle of 10 rectangles, then top them with the rest of the rectangles. Press down the edges with a fork to seal. Poke a few holes on top of them with a fork. Preheat oven to 360 F/180 C. Place pop tarts on a parchment paper-lined baking tray, and place in the fridge until the oven preheats. Bake pop tarts for 30-35 minutes, or until golden. Let pop tarts cool on a cookie rack. For the frosting mix together sugar and milk. Spread frosting on top of the pop tarts, and sprinkle with sprinkles. Let frosting harden before serving.

Nutritionals

Calories 336 | Total Fat 8.3g | Saturated Fat 2.5g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 139mg | Total Carbohydrate 63.5g | Dietary Fiber 0.9g | Total Sugars 12g | Protein 3g | Calcium 7mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 31mg |

attachment-pop_tarts_04 loading...

attachment-pop_tarts_06 loading...

attachment-pop_tarts_07 loading...