This Father's Day, surprise your loved one with a delicious breakfast in bed and really show them your appreciation with this entirely plant-based meal that's healthier than the real thing.

A Vegan Full English Breakfast is the ultimate morning feast. It’s a beautiful plate full of so many tasty things - ‘sausage’, ‘egg’, fried tomatoes, fried mushrooms, baked beans, and toast. It’s all incredibly flavorful and satiating, and will definitely keep you full for a long time.

Full English Breakfast is especially awesome for lazy weekend mornings. Serve it with hot tea and coffee, and freshly squeezed orange juice.

Traditionally Full English is made of sausage, bacon, scrambled or sunny-side-up eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans, and toast. By choosing plant-based alternatives you can easily veganize this classic without compromising on taste. Plus, you can also play around with the recipe to customize it, or add many more things to it:

Potatoes: Hash brown, roasted potato wedges, or onion-fried potato cubes

Hash brown, roasted potato wedges, or onion-fried potato cubes ‘Bacon’: Get a store-bought brand or make your own out of mushrooms, rice paper, or tempeh

Get a store-bought brand or make your own out of mushrooms, rice paper, or tempeh ‘Black pudding’: If you can’t find it in a nearby supermarket, you can make your own mash with black beans and sautéed mushrooms

If you can’t find it in a nearby supermarket, you can make your own mash with black beans and sautéed mushrooms Sautéed veg: For little extra nutrients serve some sautéed or steamed spinach, broccoli, or green beans with your Full English

For little extra nutrients serve some sautéed or steamed spinach, broccoli, or green beans with your Full English ‘Egg’: For a softer scramble use a chickpea flour, split mung beans, or your favorite egg replacer

For a softer scramble use a chickpea flour, split mung beans, or your favorite egg replacer Fresh veg/fruit: Cucumber, avocado, radish, or bell pepper

Cucumber, avocado, radish, or bell pepper Tomatoes: Use large, halved tomatoes or sweet little cherry tomatoes. Add a little balsamic vinegar for even more taste

Use large, halved tomatoes or sweet little cherry tomatoes. Add a little balsamic vinegar for even more taste Beans: Enhance the flavor of your baked beans by spicing them up with chili powder, liquid smoke, vegan Worcestershire sauce, mushroom sauce, or chopped fresh herbs

Enhance the flavor of your baked beans by spicing them up with chili powder, liquid smoke, vegan Worcestershire sauce, mushroom sauce, or chopped fresh herbs Sauce and condiments: For dipping serve your Full English with mustard, BBQ sauce, ketchup, hot sauce, or HP sauce (brown sauce).

You can prepare everything in separate pans and pots, so the ingredients are all fresh and hot. Or you can prepare everything after each other if you prefer to have fewer dirty dishes to wash. To keep things warm simply place the already cooked food in the oven at low temperature until you prepare the rest of the breakfast.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Full English Breakfast Made Vegan

Serves 4

Ingredients:

‘Scrambled egg’:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1/4 cup chopped onion

7 oz/200 g tofu, crumbled

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp basil

1/8 tsp chili powder (optional)

black salt, pepper

Roasted tomatoes:

1 tbsp olive oil

20 cherry tomatoes

salt, pepper

Mushrooms:

1 tsp vegetable oil

1 tsp vegan butter

2 cloves of garlic, minced

20 button mushrooms, halved or quartered

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

salt, pepper

For the plate:

1 can of baked beans

4 slices of bread

4 large or 8 small vegan sausages

Instructions

For the egg heat up the oil in a pan over medium heat, then add onion, and sauté for 5 minutes. Add tofu, garlic powder, turmeric, basil, and chili, and cook for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with black salt and pepper. For the tomatoes heat up oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and clover with a lid. Cook for 3-5 minutes, or until slightly charred. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. For the mushrooms heat up oil and butter in a pan over medium heat. Add garlic, and sauté for 2 minutes, then add mushrooms, thyme, and vinegar, and season with salt and pepper. Cook on, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile heat up baked beans, toast bread slices, and fry or grill vegan sausages according to package instructions. Once everything is prepared, serve on warm plates and enjoy!

Nutritionals

Calories 634 | Total Fat 25.1g | Saturated Fat 4.1g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 1789mg | Total Carbohydrate 69.2g | Dietary Fiber 15.6g | Total Sugars 30g | Protein 45.5g | Vitamin D 324mcg | Calcium 270mg | Iron 8mg | Potassium 2407mg |