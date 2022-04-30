Nutritionist-Approved Vegan Oat Banana Pancakes, a Healthier Spin on Sweets
These pancakes taste like a treat but are full of wholesome ingredients, most of which you likely already have on hand. Make them for an easy, healthy breakfast, and save leftovers for a sweet dinner or a quick, on-the-go snack.
I love serving them to my kids with fresh maple syrup, but I also like to make these as a post-workout breakfast for myself because they make me feel satisfied for hours. They are full of protein and naturally sweetened with bananas. Add fresh berries and your favorite toppings to your hot stacks and enjoy all spring and summer long – or any time of the year for that matter.
Prep Time: 15-20 minutes
Total Time: 15-20 minutes
Banana Oat Pancakes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 cup regular cooking oats
- 2 cups Planet Oat Original
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1/2 cup of mashed or pureed banana
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 medium ripe banana
For serving:
- Salted butter
- Sliced banana
- Pure maple syrup
- Cinnamon
Instructions
- Add oats to a high-speed blender and pulse until a coarse flour forms.
- Add all the other ingredients to the blender and blend, lid on, until batter is smooth.
- Spray a large non-stick skillet with cooking spray. Heat pan over medium heat. When the pan is hot, begin cooking pancakes, working in batches.
- Pour approximately 1/4 cup of batter into the pan for each pancake and cook until the pancake bottom is golden brown (check by lifting up an edge of the pancake with a spatula) and the bubbles in the pancake begin to pop and leave open holes, about 90 seconds.
- Flip and cook on the other side for another 60-90 seconds, or until both sides are golden brown. Repeat until all the batter is gone.
- Serve pancakes with salted butter, sliced banana, pure maple syrup, and cinnamon.