These pancakes taste like a treat but are full of wholesome ingredients, most of which you likely already have on hand. Make them for an easy, healthy breakfast, and save leftovers for a sweet dinner or a quick, on-the-go snack.

I love serving them to my kids with fresh maple syrup, but I also like to make these as a post-workout breakfast for myself because they make me feel satisfied for hours. They are full of protein and naturally sweetened with bananas. Add fresh berries and your favorite toppings to your hot stacks and enjoy all spring and summer long – or any time of the year for that matter.

Prep Time: 15-20 minutes

Total Time: 15-20 minutes

Banana Oat Pancakes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup regular cooking oats

2 cups Planet Oat Original

1 cup almond flour

1/2 cup of mashed or pureed banana

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 medium ripe banana

For serving:

Salted butter

Sliced banana

Pure maple syrup

Cinnamon

Instructions