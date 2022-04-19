Vegan crêpes are as easy to make at home as flipping a pancake.

These crêpes can be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. They are best when fresh, but the leftovers make for a great meal as well. So you can make a larger batch of crêpes at once, then keep the rest in the fridge and simply pop them into the microwave to warm up, and add your chosen toppings.

What’s especially cool about crêpes is that you can stuff them with so many different things. Raw, cooked, steamed, or roasted veggies, canned legumes, vegan cheese, chopped nuts, fresh greens, leftover vegan chicken, grilled tofu, hummus, cashew spread … the options are endless.

If you prefer a sweet crêpe, then a chocolate spread, peanut butter, cashew butter, or any jam will be a great base. Add whichever frozen or fresh fruits you like, some chopped nuts, or chocolate. Ice cream or coconut whipped cream can be really fun additions as well.

You can keep your crêpes open, fold them in half or into triangles, or roll them into little logs.

You can also serve them enchilada style. Place them into a baking dish, top with vegan cheese, and bake until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Very simple and quick to make

Cheap ingredients

Using only pantry staples

Can be served sweet or savory

Great for any time of the day

Can be customized in a million different ways - make it as healthy/indulgent /seasonal, etc, as you want

Crêpes are elegant and beautiful

Prep time: 5 mins Cook time: 15 mins

Savory Crêpe

(per crêpe)

Ingredients

1/2 tsp vegetable oil

1 clove of garlic, minced

1-2 cups of fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup sliced oyster and button mushrooms

1/2 tsp low sodium soy sauce (or coconut aminos for GF version)

1.5 tsp bbq sauce

2 tbsp cashews

pinch of turmeric

1/4 tsp onion powder

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp nutritional yeast

1/2 green onions, sliced

salt, pepper

Instructions

In a bowl whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add oil, vinegar, and milk, and whisk together. Start to add sparkling water, whisking constantly, until you get a smooth, pancake-batter-like consistency. Heat up a crêpe pan over medium heat. Once hot, add a ladleful of the batter, then rotate pan to spread batter thinly across the whole pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side. Repeat with remaining batter. Keep crêpes covered with a towel until ready to serve. Serve crêpes with sweet or savory toppings of your choice.

Savory version:

Heat up oil in a skillet. Add garlic and baby spinach, and sauté for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until spinach is wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Add mushrooms to the hot skillet, and cook for 7-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are cooked through. In a small bowl whisk together soy sauce and bbq sauce. Pour mixture over mushrooms, and stir to coat evenly. Cook for another minute. Place cashews, turmeric, onion powder, and lemon juice to a blender, and start to process. Slowly add water, until desired consistency is reached, and cream is completely creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top crêpe with spinach and mushrooms, and drizzle with sauce. Fold in half, then in half again, and sprinkle with green onions. Serve with any leftover sauce on the side.

Need a super budget-friendly version?

Choose whatever vegetables or fruits are in season. Frozen or canned produce are usually even cheaper

Beans and lentils are great fillings as well

Instead of cashew-based sauce make one with sunflower seeds. Or use hummus or silken tofu instead of cashews

Planning on making these crêpes extra healthy?

Use whole wheat, buckwheat, or your favorite GF flour mix instead of all-purpose flour to make these

Stuff your crêpes with lots of fresh fruits and veggies. Chop, grate, or slice them to create fun and interesting textures

Mashed avocados, hummus or sriracha make a really delicious sauce here as well

Want to take your crêpes to the next level?

Get indulgent with your toppings! Choose fancy mushrooms, baby veggies, and all sorts of delicious nuts

Grate some vegan cheese on your crêpes, then place them quickly into the oven or microwave to melt

Make rainbow crêpes! Add beet or pitaya powder for pink crêpes, spinach powder or spirulina for green ones, turmeric for yellow ones, and blue spirulina for vibrant blue crêpes

Nutritionals Per Crepe

Calories 173 | Total Fat 10.6g | Saturated Fat 2.1g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 210mg | Total Carbohydrate 15.4g | Dietary Fiber 2.8g | Total Sugars 3.6g | Protein 6.6g | Cacliumc 55mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 410mg |

