10 Vegan Desserts to Share and Bring to a Party

Need the perfect shareable dessert to bring to your friend's Halloween party this weekend or allergen-friendly treats to make for your children's classmates? We have you covered with 10 egg-and-dairy-free desserts that are easy to share, travel with, and best of all, taste incredible. Pick and choose your favorites and get baking!

Feeling festive? Stack up pumpkin whoopie pies on a Halloween-themed serving platter and let your company grab one of these cream-filled cake-like cookies and enjoy the seasonal flavor with every bite. Or, try our apple crisp topped with an olive oil crumble made in muffin tins so all that's required for serving is a spoon and a sweet tooth!

If you're looking for the classics, make our vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip cookies that will make you want to use almond flour in all your baked goods. We even have a healthier-for-you Oreo cookie recipe that's delicious on its own but even more tasty with a glass of almond or oat milk for dunking!

How to Make Vegan Whoopie Pies loading...

1. Vegan Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Cream Cheese Filling

This treat tastes like somewhere between a cookie and a cake with hints of pumpkin flavor. Add a scoop of dairy-free cream cheese filling to the middle of the sandwich and smoosh! These whoopie pies are the perfect hand-held dessert to present on a platter and let the company reach in for one, two, or three!

Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Cream Cheese Filling

how to make vegan apple cider donuts loading...

2. Easy Vegan Apple Cider Donuts

There's nothing like warm homemade donuts to enjoy with a glass of hot apple cider on a fall day. Stack up this photogenic dessert and treat yourself and your guests to a cinnamon-apple-flavored delight.

Recipe: Easy Vegan Apple Cider Donuts

attachment-attachment-Pumpkin-Spice-Bread-01 loading...

3. Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bread With a Warm Streusel Topping

Switch up your go-to pumpkin loaf for this dairy-free, egg-free pumpkin bread topped with warm crispy streusel is made with an array of autumnal spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove that fill your kitchen with an irresistable aroma.

Recipe: Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bread With a Warm Streusel Topping

attachment-attachment-aplecrumbles loading...

4. Vegan Apple Crisp With Olive Oil Crumble Topping

Bake your apple crisp in a muffin tin and top it off with this homemade olive oil crumble and a scoop of dairy-free vanilla ice cream. This dessert is made in just ten minutes!

Recipe: Vegan Apple Crisp With Olive Oil Crumble Topping

Vegan chocolate chip cookies loading...

5. Vegan & Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Want the best vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip cookie recipe of all time? Try this one for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside.

Recipe: Vegan & Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

attachment-attachment-Oreos-06 loading...

6. Low-Calorie Oreo Cookies with Natural Vegan Ingredients

Need a dessert to meet special dietary needs? Make healthier Oreo cookies at home with this quick and easy recipe that preserves all the great flavors of store-bought Oreos using only natural plant-based ingredients. These cookies are oil-free, refined sugar-free, and gluten-free!

Recipe: Low-Calorie Oreo Cookies with Natural Vegan Ingredients

loading...

7. Vegan and Gluten-Free One-Bowl Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lauren Toyota –– the chef behind the famous blog Hot for Food –– shares how to make this simple vegan and gluten-free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie recipe in just one bowl. Enjoy the taste of crunchy, crisp oats on the outside and warm, soft batter on the inside of each cookie.

Recipe: Vegan and Gluten-Free One-Bowl Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

loading...

8. Vegan Chocolate Hummus

Do you want to ‘have your cake and eat it too?' Then try this smooth, creamy, decadent chocolate hummus. It's so tasty, you won’t believe it’s secretly healthy!

Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Hummus

attachment-attachment-IMG_5814-e1637562768371 loading...

9. Chef Chloe Coscarelli’s Vegan Caramel Apple Pie Bars

Celebrity chef Chloe Coeserlli turns apple pie into sticky caramel bars that are the perfect grab-and-go treat.

Recipe: Chef Chloe Coscarelli's Vegan Caramel Apple Pie Bars

attachment-attachment-IMG_7630 loading...

10. Vegan Chocolate Marble Pumpkin Loaf

We added a chocolate swirl to your pumpkin loaf in this easy vegan recipe. Cut the loaf into slices and let your guest enjoy one with a mug of hot chocolate.

Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Marble Pumpkin Loaf

For more great plant-based dishes, check out The Beet's recipe library.

For more lists of recipes, check out: