Do you want to ‘have your cake and eat it too? Then try this smooth, creamy, and decadent chocolate hummus. It's so tasty, you won’t believe it’s secretly healthy!

Made from buttery chickpeas, rich cacao powder, and a bit of sweetener, you’ll be shocked at how easily it all comes together. This dip is just the thing to make for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day. Serve it with fruit, pretzels, waffles, pancakes, or toast.

Whichever way you decide to go, this recipe is packed to the brim with nutrients. Chickpeas are not only high in plant-based protein and fiber, but they also contain zinc. Given the times, you’ll be happy to know that zinc helps the immune system fight off pathogens.

So, what do you say? Celebrate this Valentine’s Day by giving yourself and your loved ones the gift of health!

Want to make this dip more budget-friendly?

Replace the cashews with peanuts.

Make your own simple syrup by melting cane sugar in water.

Cook your own chickpeas from scratch (don’t forget to save the water).

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Cost: $2.90 recipe | $0.36 serving

Vegan Chocolate Hummus

Serves 8

Ingredients

400 grams cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed ($0.51)

5 tablespoons cacao powder ($0.36)

½ cup toasted cashews* ($0.86)

½ tablespoon neutral vegetable oil ($0.03)

6-8 tablespoons liquid sweetener like maple syrup or agave ($0.91)

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract ($0.22)

½ cup aquafaba

¼ - ½ cup cold water

A pinch of salt, optional ($0.01)

Instructions

For the Chickpeas

Remove the skins off the chickpeas using your hands. Note: You don’t have to remove every single one, but this will help create a smoother hummus texture.

Blend

Add chickpeas, cacao, cashews, oil, sweetener, vanilla, aquafaba, and salt to a blender or food processor. Blend everything until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides throughout. Add cold water as needed until you reach your desired consistency. Serve immediately with fruit, bread, pretzels, etc. Or, transfer to a container to chill in your fridge until later. Enjoy!

Notes

*If you don't have a high-speed blender, substitute the cashews with 1/3 cup of cashew butter.

Other nuts/seed butter works well in this recipe too like almond, peanut, or tahini.

Nutrition: 1 of 8 servings

Calories 194 | Total Fat 6.5g | Saturated Fat 0.8g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 60.1mg | Total Carbohydrates 28.5g | Dietary Fiber 5.3g | Total Sugars 11.8g | Protein 6.7g | Calcium 52.2mg | Iron 2.5mg | Potassium 301.1mg |