Locating delicious plant-based fare can sometimes be tricky if you're traveling or find yourself in a corner of the US where you think there aren't many restaurants catered towards meatless options. We're taking the guesswork out of finding the best plant-forward food near you by rounding up our guides for 19 major cities in the US in one handy place. You will be surprised to see just how many incredible vegan restaurants there are in each region and state catering to any and every kind of cuisine, with a plant-based twist.

Don't see your area on the list? Our HappyCow widget can locate amazing meat and dairy-free options anywhere in the world.

East Coast

It's no surprise that NYC has some of the best vegan food in the US: From tacos at Jajaja Mexicana to non-dairy pizza at Matthew Kenney's Double Zero, to Asian food at Spicy Moon, there's a vegan restaurant for every type of cuisine stretching from FiDi all the way to Harlem.

After your plant-based taste-test in Manhattan, take the subway to Brooklyn, and you'll find that no matter the borough, vegan influence has made its way across all of NYC. Brooklyn is the perfect stop for indulging in decadent date night dishes at Modern Love, digging into Ethiopian food at Bunna Café, or planning a picnic with a bucket of Hartbreakers' fried vegan chicken.

Boston may be known for seafood, but these restaurants are rewriting history with fresh takes on traditional fare. You can enjoy what will likely be the best brunch of your life at Veggie Galaxy, stop at Clover for a healthy yet hearty lunch, and top off the day with a cone of dairy-free ice cream at FoMu.

Moving down along the east coast, Philly is known for its cheesesteaks, and thanks to some innovative chefs, you don't have to skip out on any of the classics when you visit. Load up on delicious pub food at Bar Bombon, grab some breakfast pastries at Batter and Crumbs, and order a slice or two at 20th street pizza.

We couldn't skip over the tri-state area without mentioning some amazing spots in New Jersey. While they're not all tied to a certain city, you can find delicious plant-based fare all over the state. From Happy Vegan in Hoboken which serves up Turkish food to Ocean City's Heartbeet which piles burgers high, there's something for everyone in The Garden State.

Just northeast in Connecticut lays a hidden treasure trove of plant-based fast-casual spots. Like New Jersey, we're not focusing on a specific city because there is great vegan food freckled all over the small state, many restaurants with multiple locations. When you're in need of a quick grain bowl or a salad loaded with nutrients and taste, you can count on Roost or B.Good to deliver a delicious meal on the go.

Midwest

The windy city doesn't skimp when it comes to vegan eats: Stop at Sunda for Asian-fusion, have brunch at The Chicago Diner which has been "meat-free since '83," or grab some fresh raw vegan eats at the aptly-named restaurant Raw.

It might be a surprise that one of the cities that consistently ranks in the top ten when it comes to the best vegan cities in the US is located in Michigan, but Motor City has had a renaissance of the plant-based sort in recent years. Pay a visit to Street Beet for vegan Tex-Mex dishes like loaded nachos and burritos or find late-night cravings like chili dogs at Chili Mustard Onions.

The heartland isn't the first place that comes to mind when you hear the word 'vegan,' but Cincinnati is working to change that with incredible vegan businesses like Peace Street Café which makes tantalizing dairy-free desserts, and B&A Street Kitchen that serves up comfort foods.

West Coast

Seattle isn't lacking in plant-based options: Ian's Pizza serves up an inventive dairy-free mac n' cheese pizza, Plum Bistro makes an unforgettable brunch with fluffy pancakes and crispy chicken sandwiches, and Harvest Beat hosts incredible five-course vegan dining experiences.

If you find yourself around the beachside city of Santa Barbara, know that you are not far from an excellent meal: For mouthwatering Lebanese food, Zaytoon has everything you're looking for including falafel, stuffed grape leaves. and hummus served in the restaurant's gorgeous garden. Looking for the perfect date night spot? Satellite dishes up fresh salads and an array of natural wines.

It probably comes as no surprise that Palm Springs has a wealth of amazing plant-forward dining spots: Palm Springs has been attracting tourists and celebrities alike for beautiful getaways and the plant-based fare has only gotten better. Order tacos and margaritas for the table at El Patron, a hearty brunch at Crossroads Café, and top it off with a scoop of gourmet dairy-free ice cream at Kreem.

What would a guide to vegan restaurants in the US be without mentioning Los Angeles? LA has been ahead of the plant-based game for years, offering sprouted avocado toast and superfood smoothies years before they gained popularity. Grab an açai bowl at Backyard Bowls, a loaded breakfast sandwich at Crossroads Kitchen, or the Guacamole Burger at Wild Living Foods.

South

Thanks to its nearby college campuses and young vibe, Savannah, Georgia has a burgeoning vegan scene. Fox & Fig Café serves loaded plant-based appetizer plates, Zunzi's crafts delicious meatless subs, and CO's Pan-Asian cuisine will have you coming back for seconds.

It's a no-brainer that you can get some of the freshest seafood in Florida, but the Sunshine State is also home to some seriously fresh plant-forward dining. Planta is a vegan mecca where sophistication meats incredibly innovative dishes made by award-winning Chef David Lee. If you're looking for a sweet treat, Bunnie Cakes is an all-vegan bakery that stocks all of your dairy-free cravings.

A couple of hours north of Miami lays Tampa where you can also dive into some awesome veggie-forward food. Tuck into some flavorful dairy-free pasta at Ground Foods Café or order amazing chaat from Ice Spice Indian Street Café.

Texas isn't just home to great BBQ–Houston is proving that it can cater to plant-based customers just as well as meat-eats with awesome spots like Verdine which serves up light fare like jackfruit carnitas on a dog-friendly patio, or Pepper Tree who hosts a vegetarian Asian buffet where you can pile your plate high with veggie sushi rolls, dumplings, and spring rolls.

Another hidden gem in the South is Austin, Texas, a vibrant art scene that has a rich array of vegan offerings. Stop by Bouldin Creek Café for a hearty lunch and get a piled-high sandwich or a loaded salad, or go to Via for a dairy-free pie.