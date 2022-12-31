Visiting a fast-food chain was once a stressful experience for vegan or vegetarian customers, aimlessly searching to pick a meal from a predominantly meat and dairy menu. Customers no longer need to resort to ordering a simple salad or a side of french fries, because major fast food chains are adding tons of meatless meals to their selections, giving vegan or plant-curious customers a chance to reduce their meat consumption.

The term "plant-based" is appearing on restaurant menus 2,800 percent more than four years ago, and a significant portion of these menus can be attributed to fast food eateries nationwide that have pivoted their menus for their plant-based customers.

About 54 percent of millennials are eating more plant-based, identifying as "flexitarians." The study noted that health was the main driver for the respondents looking to introduce more plant-based foods –– and ordering a simple vegan alternative like an Impossible Burger can help introduce consumers to plant-based eating. Whereas other chains such as Just Salad and Sweetgreen offer healthier nutrient-packed meals that can easily be ordered vegan.

Fast food chains are effectively changing how Americans can find plant-based foods. Despite not always offering the healthiest alternatives, plant-based fast food provides affordable and accessible meat alternatives to more Americans that typically eat animal-based foods. But new data shows that 42 percent of consumers believe that plant-based foods will likely overtake meat options by 2032.

Here's our list of the fast food chains helping pave the way for a plant-based future.

The Best Fast Food Chains for Vegan and Vegetarian Food

Bareburger

Impossible Shrooming: This Impossible Burger is topped with its wild mushroom mix, jalapeno BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, and caramelized onions.

Locations: 37

Burger King

Impossible Whopper: Ordered without cheese and mayo, this Impossible burger is BK's plant-based reimagination of its most famous burger topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, and tomatoes.

Locations:18,700

Carl's Jr.

Beyond Famous Star Burger: The meatless patty is stacked with lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, dill pickles, and Special Sauce. Order without mayo and cheese for a fully vegan burger.

Locations: 1,500

Chick-Fil-A

Spicy Southwest Salad: This salad is stacked with grape tomatoes, roasted corn, poblano chiles, red bell peppers, and black beans. Order without cheese or chicken and ask for the Chili Lime Vinaigrette over the Creamy Salsa.

Locations: 2,891

Del Taco

Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito: This burrito is loaded with seasoned Beyond Meat, beans, cilantro-lime rice, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole. And it's packed with 44 grams of protein.

Locations: 700

Fatburger

Fatburger's Impossible Burger: The classic burger is served with “The Works” which includes relish, mustard, onions, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce. Ask for no mayo and a slice of vegan Daiya cheese!

Locations: 182

Firehouse Subs

Veggie Sub: Order hot or cold without mayo and cheese. This sandwich comes with sauteed bell peppers, raw onion, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and Italian dressing.

Locations: 1,190

Jersey Mike's

The Veggie: Order with no cheese and choose one of the plant-based bread options or wraps. The sandwich comes packed with lettuce, tomato, onion, and green bell pepper, topped with oregano, olive oil blend, red wine vinegar, and salt.

Locations: 2,383

Jimmy John's

The #6 Original Veggie: The sole vegetarian sandwich comes with cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, and tomato. However, make sure you order this sub without Provolone cheese and mayo. Instead, add some extra veggies or your favorite condiment.

Locations: 2,746

Johnny Rockets

Streamliner Burger: This burger features a 100 percent soy-based Boca Burger patty topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mustard.

Locations: 133

Panda Express

Beyond The Original Orange Chicken: This plant-based entree is a re-imagination of the chain's most popular menu item made with Beyond Meat's signature vegan chicken.

Locations: 2,213

Portillo's

Plant-Based Garden Dog: With the help of Field Roast, Portillo's first signature vegan hot dog comes with all the traditional Chicago toppings including mustard, relish, onion, tomatoes, sport peppers, and pickles.

Locations: 67

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Veggie Melt: The Veggie Melt comes with avocado and mushroom, but you can add several toppings including lettuce, tomato, pickles, and any of the salad toppings. Order without the cheese or mayo.

Locations: 429

Sonic Drive-In

Pretzel Twist: Sonic's signature Pretzel Twists come coated with butter and serve with cheese sauce. But customers can order this tasty snack without any dairy, replacing the cheese sauce with marinara or mustard.

Locations: 3,547

Subway

Build-Your-Own Sandwich: Subway's customization allows customers to create their favorite veggie sandwiches with a huge selection of toppings.

Locations: 20,799

Taco Bell

Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme: This Taco Bell classic can be made completely vegan by asking to remove sour cream and nacho cheese sauce. When ordering ask for either the black beans, pinto beans, or potatoes as a substitute. To make up for the cheese, put some of the premium guacamole in the Crunchwrap and add the Diablo sauce.

Locations: 7,702

White Castle

Impossible Slider: Featuring a meatless Impossible patty, this slider option can be fully plant-based by removing the cheese (or swapping it for vegan cheese at select locations). The slider is served with onions and pickle slices in White Castle's signature style.

Locations: 344

