Inspired by 1950s diners, Johnny Rockets has provided customers with a classic burger joint experience since 1986. With a focus on beef burgers and dairy milkshakes, you might wonder if there's space for plant-based customers. Luckily, in recent years, Johnny Rockets has bulked up its vegan menu so visitors can enjoy a nostalgia-filled meal regardless of dietary preference!

Until recently, however, the Johnny Rockets menu offered minimal plant-based options (pretty much exclusively side items). Now, the company is attempting to expand its vegan offerings with several partnerships with major plant-based brands including Craig's Vegan and Impossible Foods. Last May, the company debuted its first selection of dairy-free milkshakes and a fully plant-based cheeseburger that also feature Daiya's vegan cheese.

Johnny Rockets' menu is more vegan-friendly than ever, but ordering fully plant-based at this burger chain can be tricky. It is important to double-check with the staff that the burger bun is vegan because the gluten-free bun contains dairy and egg ingredients. Here's everything that's vegan-friendly at Johnny Rockets.

Everything That's Vegan at Johnny Rockets

Similar to several other fast food chains, Johnny Rockets can not guarantee a 100 percent vegan kitchen. While the ingredients of these menu items are plant-based, there is a chance for cross-contamination.

Vegan Burgers at Johnny Rockets

The traditional Johnny Rockets burger bun contains egg, so to order any burger fully vegan, you must request a plant-based burger bun or bread. Some locations might not offer a plant-based bun, so we suggest ordering as a lettuce wrap. Also, some locations no longer served the Impossible Burger, but the company could potentially release it as a permanent menu item following the trial period.

Impossible Orginal: This burger features the Impossible Foods signature plant-based patty topped with lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, relish pickles, and Daiya's vegan Cheddar Style Slices.

Streamliner Burger: This burger features a 100 percent soy-based Boca Burger patty topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mustard.

Salads and Dressings at Johnny Rockets

Garden Salad: This simple salad comes with diced tomatoes and seasonal greens. Ask for no cheese and choose a plant-based dressing.

Dairy-Free Dressings at Johnny Rockets

Fat-Free Italian

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Plant-Based Side Items at Johnny Rockets

French Fries

Tater Tots

Sweet Potato Potato Fries

Dairy-Free Sauces at Johnny Rockets

Regular BBQ

Ketchup

Mustard

Rockin Red Sauce

Dairy-Free Milkshakes at Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets teamed up with Hollywood-based Craig's Vegan to feature a non-dairy milkshake selection designed to fulfill the classic Califonia drive-in experience without any animal ingredients. The initial selection feature three flavors of cashew-based shakes that are perfectly paired with one of Johnny Rockets' plant-based burgers.

Craig's Vegan Chocolate Shake

Craig's Vegan Vanilla Shake

Craig's Vegan Strawberry Shake

Vegan Chain Takes Over Flagship Johnny Rockets

The original Johnny Rockets on Melrose Avenue closed down near the beginning of 2020, and soon after, the vegan burger chain Noomo took over the space. This June, the vegan burger chain revealed that it partnered with the franchising firm Fransmart to bring vegan burgers to Americans everywhere. The franchising agency is responsible for expanding major chains including QDOBA and Five Guys.

Plant-Based Fast Food is on the Rise

Approximately 84.8 million American adults eat fast food at least once a day, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. That's a ton of fast-food burgers every single day! But American customers are looking for healthier, more sustainable options, and the fast food market is adapting to a customer base that's hungry for plant-based options. Major brands such as McDonald's and Burger King have introduced fully plant-based alternatives to their beloved menu items such as the Impossible Whopper.

Even though meat and dairy products only provide 18 percent of the world's calories, these foods require 83 percent of the total global farmland. And now, customers are looking for more sustainable options than ever before, especially among younger consumers. Right now, about 87.5 percent of Gen Z consumers are worried about the environment, motivating them to choose a plant-based burger over a conventional beef burger. Overall, the vegan fast food market is expected to reach $40 billion by 2028.

For more delicious plant-based fare, visit The Beet's Find Vegan Near Me articles.