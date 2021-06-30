Qdoba ranks as one of the most reliable fast-casual lunch and dinner chains around. The Mexican-style restaurant allows for its customers to have complete personalization, making eating vegan easier than most fast-casual or fast-food restaurants. Above all else, Qdoba has enhanced its vegan offerings and ingredients over recent years to ensure that plant-based customers can enjoy the same meal personalization as any meat-eating customer. The company rolled out its Impossible Foods ground alternative to provide a plant-based protein that’s seasoned with tomatoes, garlic, chiles, and a variety of spices.

Beyond the Impossible Food partnership, Qdoba also features a wide variety of plant-based options for sides and toppings. Your customize burrito, bowl, or salad can also come without animal protein and contain solely veggies. The endless customization is what makes Qdoba a primary choice for anyone looking for an easy, delicious, and plant-based meal. Check out this guide to ordering at Qdoba, and see what all you can use at this fast-casual eatery the next time you need a bite to eat.

Vegan Meals at Qdoba

Impossible Fajita Bowl

The featured plant-based staple offers an easy option for all vegan customers. The signature bowl comes complete with plant-based Impossible protein, fajita veggies, corn salsa, salsa, Verde, and black beans over cilantro lime rice. The vegan bowl is the perfect option for something quick and filling. The bowl can also be customized to include any other vegan sauces or ingredients that you want to add on. The Qdoba bowls work perfectly for leftovers as well. Pop the leftovers in the fridge and take the portable lunch with you the next day.

Impossible Fajita Burrito

The impossible Fajita Bowl can be easily turned into a delicious burrito. Everyone loves the personalized fast-casual Mexican restaurants for the huge, affordable burrito options. The Impossible Fajita Burrito gives the customer everything they want from the plant-based protein to the delicious vegetable medley into a jam-packed, filling tortilla. Add whatever plant-based ingredient you desire into the burrito to make it delicious to your satisfaction.

Impossible Bowl or Impossible Burrito

The build-your-own potential at Qdoba is what keeps customers coming back. Beyond the Fajita options, it is possible to go choose to just add the Impossible protein. The fully customizable bowl or burrito can be topped with any of the plant-based ingredients listed below to make a tasty, filling meal to meet any craving. From salsa Roja to guacamole, the customer can complete either entree style with whatever they please. The customer can choose between cilantro lime rice or brown rice and black beans or pinto beans as their base. The same thing can be done with the Fajita veggies by ordering the Veggie Burrito Bowl or Veggie Fajita Burrito. If you want to just eat the veggie fajita instead of the Impossible protein, then opt for these vegetable-centric dishes.

Impossible Taco

Unlike its competitors like Moe’s and Chiptole, Qdoba offers a taco option. The three tacos can be ordered with Impossible protein, fajita veggies, or both depending on the customer’s preference. The tacos can be topped with any ingredients and made to fit any palette. The tacos come on corn or flour tortillas. When you need a less filling choice than the burrito or the bowl, the tacos will make the perfect lunch.

Nachos No Queso

The Nachos No Queso is the perfect meal to share or snack on throughout the day. Cover the nachos with black beans or pinto beans instead of the cheese to make it fully vegan. Then customers can add whatever toppings they want to make the perfect loaded nacho dish. The best combination is to add some guacamole with one of Qdoba’s signature salsa to substitute the queso and bring the nachos together.

Loaded Tortilla Soup

When it gets to be colder again, Qdoba offers the perfect winter dinner. The Loaded Tortilla Soup can come completely vegan. Choose between the crunchy tortilla shell or bowl and then load up the tortilla soup with beans, the Impossible protein, or the fajita veggies. The soup can contain anything on the menu, but personally, we suggest adding some of the cilantro-lime rice and the tortilla strips to complete the meal.

Taco Salad

The Taco Salad can be served in either the signature crunchy tortilla shell or bowl. Although currently, the dressings are not vegan, Qdoba allows customers to top their taco salads with any of the plant-based salsa. Add your favorite type of rice, either pinto or black beans, and your choice of any ingredients including guacamole, fajita peppers, shredded lettuce, pickled jalapenos, and tortilla strips. The Taco Salad is the perfect option for a lighter meal but contains all of the delicious ingredients that bring customers back to Qdoba.

Vegan Sauces and Add-Ons at Qdoba

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Corn and Pepper Blend

Fiery Habenero

Salsa Verde

Salsa Roja

Roasted Chile Corn Salsa

Mango Salsa

Pico de Gallo

Ranchera Sauce

Vegan Ingredients at Qdoba

Black Beans

Pinto Beans

Cilantro Lime Rice

Fajita Vegetables

Corn Tortilla Chips

Corn Tortilla Strips

Corn Taco Shell

Flour Taco Shell

Tortilla Soup

Cilantro

Pickled Jalapenos

Shredded Lettuce

Potatoes

Taco Salad Shell

Soft Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas

Soft White Corn Tortillas