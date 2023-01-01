To keep up with our tightly-packed schedules, coffee is an essential part of our daily routines. Three-quarters of American adults drink coffee, and 53 percent of them drink coffee every single day. Even though Americans have stocked their houses with coffee pots, french presses, and other appliances, there are frequently cravings for a specialty latte or a quick breakfast while you are on the move.

Luckily, national coffee shops are scattered across the United States, prepared to serve up energy boosts and affordable breakfasts. And now, most major coffee shops offer both plant-based beverages and food. These plant-based options allow major chains to lower their environmental footprint while providing all customers with a healthier option.

These coffee shops feature a wide selection of plant-based milk to choose from including oat, coconut, soy, and almond. Occassionally, select locations will offer more experimental milk alternatives as well. Drinking coffee is healthy, but dairy consumption can present unnecessary health risks. One study revealed that drinking two to three cups of coffee a day may help you live longer whereas milk consumption can lead to higher rates of diabetes, prostate cancer, and breast cancer, among others.

This plant-based movement is largely driven by younger generations. One survey showed that 49 percent of Gen-Z consumers are ashamed to order dairy milk in public. Also, plant-based diets adopted earlier in life can prolong life expectancy by over 10 years or more. So, these coffee shops have introduced plant-based menu items to pair with dairy-free coffee. Dunkin' partnered with Beyond Meat; Starbucks teamed up with Impossible Foods; and Peet's Coffee collaborated with Violife, Beyond, and JUST Egg.

Here are the top coffee shops to visit when you need a pick-me-up, offering plenty of signature dairy-free drinks, juices, and affordable meals.

The Best Coffee Chains for Vegan Food and Drink

1. Au Bon Pain

Menu Highlight

Chipotle Black Bean Burger with Avocado: Au Bon Pain's signature black bean burger topped with pickled red onions, tomatoes, and avocado served on fresh ciabatta. Make sure to ask for no cheese or chipotle Aioli.

Locations: 171

Read More: Everything Vegan at Au Bon Pain

2. Dunkin'

Menu Highlight

Avocado Toast: This breakfast item consists of an avocado spread made with avocado, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, served on Dunkin’s toasted Sourdough Bread, and topped with everything bagel seasoning.

Locations: 9,532

Read More: Everything Vegan at Dunkin

3. Einstein Bros Bagels

Menu Highlight

Avocado Veg Out Sandwich: This lunchtime staple features tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, spinach, lettuce, and the signature avocado spread. This sandwich is served on a sesame bagel. Ask for no Garden Veggie Shmear.

Locations: 684

Read More: Everything Vegan at Einstein Bros

4. Peet's Coffee

Menu Highlight

Everything Plant-Based Sandwich: This fully plant-based menu item features a Just Egg plant-based egg and a Beyond Meat breakfast sausage that's topped with a slice of Violife cheddar cheese. This sandwich is served on a thin everything bagel.

Locations: 338

Read More: Everything Vegan at Peet's Coffee

5. Pret A Manger

Menu Highlight

Meatless Meatball Wrap: Pret A Manger's first American meatless option comes stuffed with meatless meatballs from Meatless Farm, tossed in marinara sauce. The wrap contains red peppers, red onions, and crispy onions in a 7-grain wrap, packed with 24 grams of protein per serving.

Locations: 83

Read More: Everything Vegan at Pret A Manger

6. Starbucks Coffee

Menu Highlight

Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box: The box is a quick, easy, and filling to-go meal. The pre-packaged meal brings a nutritious and protein-heavy option for any Starbucks patron. The meal box is perfect if you need a cheap lunch or a mid-afternoon snack.

Locations: 15,836

Read More: Everything Vegan at Starbucks

7. Tim Hortons

Menu Highlight

Avocado Toast: This May, Tim Hortons launched an Avocado Toast featuring a creamy avocado spread and everything bagel seasoning at select stores across the United States.

Locations: 623

Read More: Everything Vegan at Tim Hortons

For plant-based food in your area, visit The Beet's Find Vegan Near Me articles.