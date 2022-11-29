Nothing satisfies lunchtime cravings like your favorite sandwich, and every day, approximately 50 percent of America reaches for one. But when your busy routine gets in the way of meal-prepping, where can you find your favorite sandwich for a fair price? For hungry, overly busy Americans, Jason's Deli is a sandwich stop that features an extremely vegan-friendly menu.

Jason's Deli offers a highly customizable menu with a massive selection of veggies to choose from. Plant-based customers can pick and choose their favorite ingredients to build their favorite sandwich, wrap, or salads. In terms of sandwich chains, Jason's Deli provides one of the most expansive menu selections, giving customers a chance to build new sandwiches every time they visit.

Beyond salad and sandwich options, Jason's Deli features several entrees, soups, and side items to keep its plant-based clientele happy. Some locations will accommodate customized pasta orders, giving customers the option to pack in veggies from the toppings lists.

Here's everything that's vegan at Jason's Deli.

Everything That's Vegan at Jason's Deli

Similar to other fast-casual chains, Jason's Deli cannot promise to entirely avoid cross-contamination with meat and dairy ingredients.

Vegan Sandwiches & Salads at Jason's Deli

Nutty Mixed-Up Salad: Order without chicken and feta. This salad comes with grapes, nuts, dried cranberries, strawberries, raisins, pumpkin seeds, and organic apples over a bed of field greens. Pick your favorite dressing.

Order without chicken and feta. This salad comes with grapes, nuts, dried cranberries, strawberries, raisins, pumpkin seeds, and organic apples over a bed of field greens. Pick your favorite dressing. Spinach Veggie Wrap: Order without Asiago cheese. This specialty wrap features mushrooms, organic spinach, guacamole, and pico de Gallo in an organic wheat wrap. Bulk this item up with some extra veggies.

Order without Asiago cheese. This specialty wrap features mushrooms, organic spinach, guacamole, and pico de Gallo in an organic wheat wrap. Bulk this item up with some extra veggies. Texacado Toast: This specialty item comes topped with fresh avocados, and a roasted corn & black bean mix. Served on Mexican-style bread with salsa, this item can be made vegan without the cheddar and jalapeno ranch.

Vegan Sides & Soups at Jason's Deli

Baked Potato: Request no bacon, cheddar, sour cream, or butter.

Request no bacon, cheddar, sour cream, or butter. Baked Sweet Potato: Request no bacon, cheddar, sour cream, or butter.

Request no bacon, cheddar, sour cream, or butter. Blue Corn Tortilla Chips with Guacamole: An excellent appetizer or side item featuring Jason's Deli's signature guacamole.

An excellent appetizer or side item featuring Jason's Deli's signature guacamole. Blue Corn Tortilla Chips with Hummus: Tired of guacamole and salsa? Jason's Deli offers its specialty hummus as a side item for this classic appetizer.

Tired of guacamole and salsa? Jason's Deli offers its specialty hummus as a side item for this classic appetizer. Blue Corn Tortilla Chips with Salsa: The most beloved appetizer that is perfect for a large party.

The most beloved appetizer that is perfect for a large party. Fresh Fruit Bowl or Cup: Request no creamy fruit dip.

Request no creamy fruit dip. Organic Garden Vegetable Soup: This soup features vine-ripened tomatoes simmered with great Northern, kidney, and garbanzo beans. The soup is packed with carrots, celery, onions, garlic, cabbage, corn, green beans, spinach, and peas. Not available at all locations.

This soup features vine-ripened tomatoes simmered with great Northern, kidney, and garbanzo beans. The soup is packed with carrots, celery, onions, garlic, cabbage, corn, green beans, spinach, and peas. Not available at all locations. Steamed Veggies: Typically a medley of broccoli, organic carrots, and zucchini.

Build Your Favorite Salad or Veggie Sandwich at Jason's Deli

Jason's Deli best serves its plant-based clientele with its customizable sandwiches and salads. Guests can pick and choose from their favorite toppings and ingredients to craft a tasty, sustainable, and nutrient-packed meal. Check out all the vegan ingredients before deciding if you want a salad or a sandwich.

Plant-Based Bread at Jason's Deli

Focaccia Bread

French Bread

Organic Ancient Grain Bun

Organic Wheat Wrap

Muffaletta Bun

Rye Bread

Telera Bread

Vegan Salad Bases at Jason's Deli

Mixed Salad Greens

Organic Field Greens

Organic Spinach

Vegan Toppings at Jason's Deli

Apple Slices

Artichoke

Avocado

Beets

Broccoli

Cilantro

Cucumber Slices

Diced Red Onions

Granola

Grape Tomatoes

Green Olives

Italian Peppers

Jalapenos

Kalamata Olives

Mushrooms

Organic Baby Carrots

Pickle Spears

Piquillo Peppers

Red Bell Peppers

Red Onion Rings

Roma Tomato Slices

Sauerkraut

Sliced Mushrooms

Spicy Cajun Mix

Spicy Giadienera

Tomatoes

Yellow Bell Peppers

Zucchini Sticks

Dairy-Free Dressings at Jason's Deli

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cucumber-Dill Vinaigrette

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Light Raspberry Cabernet Vinaigrette

Organic Balsamic Vinegar

Red Wine Vinegar

Vegan Sauces and Spreads at Jason's Deli

Barbecue Sauce

Marinara Sauce

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Stone Ground Mustard

Yellow Mustard

Vegan Pasta Options at Jason's Deli

Zucchini Garden Pasta: Order this without fresco mix and the Asiago to make it vegan. You can add olive oil or ask for the marinara sauce featured on the pasta and sandwich menus. Some locations will also allow you to add extra veggies to the penne dish.

Avoiding Meat and Dairy for Your Health

Traditional American subs and sandwiches contain large amounts of cheese, mayo, and deli meats, but changing up your sandwich order can have positive implications for your health. By cutting out animal products, you help decrease your risk for heart disease, cancer, inflammation, and acne. Eating processed or red meat regularly can increase your heart disease and cancer risk by 18 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

By introducing a few plant-based lunches or dinners to your regular diet, you can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease 30 years later. Some studies even claim that a mostly plant-based diet can extend your life expectancy by 10 years or more. Next time you visit Jason's Deli, try cutting out the meat to protect your health for longer. Luckily, you can build a veggie, nutrient-packed sandwich without risking your health by eating too much meat and dairy products.

For more plant-based fare, check out The Beet's Find Vegan Near Me articles.