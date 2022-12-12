Buried in busy schedules, Americans need their coffee. 62 percent of American adults start their day with a cup of joe, with many drinking multiple cups throughout the day. From regular drip coffee to specialty lattes, coffee shops nationwide are providing busy Americans with the fuel to upkeep their packed routines. But what about dairy-free customers? In recent years, coffee shops everywhere have embraced plant-based milk for customers, and Peet's Coffee has worked hard to show vegan customers that they are welcome.

Peet's Coffee operates nearly 340 locations across 20 states, featuring an extensive coffee menu paired with its signature Everything Plant-Based Sandwich. The national coffee chain debuted the vegan sandwich last March, partnering with Violife, Just Egg, and Beyond Meat to craft one of the best plant-based sandwiches available at a national coffee chain.

To accompany the plant-based sandwich and grab & go vegan snacks, Peet's Coffee caters to its dairy-free customers with its highly adaptable menu. Customers can order nearly every coffee beverage with slight modifications for almond, soy, or oat milk, including several specialty iced lattes and flavored frappes without dairy milk.

Here's everything that's vegan at Peet's Coffee.

Everything Vegan at Peet's Coffee

Similar to other fast-casual eateries and coffee chains, Peet's Coffee does not guarantee to altogether avoid cross-contamination with animal-based ingredients.

Vegan Breakfast & Snacks at Peet's Coffee

Everything Plant-Based Sandwich: This fully plant-based menu item features a Just Egg plant-based egg and a Beyond Meat breakfast sausage that's topped with a slice of Violife cheddar cheese. This sandwich is served on a thin everything bagel.

No cream cheese. Plain Bagel: No cream cheese.

Even though Peet's Coffee's food menu is minimal, the coffee chain offers several vegan grab-and-go snacks to satiate your hunger. Or to make sure your morning coffee doesn't make you too jittery. Check out these snacks at your local Peet's when you are checking out.

Fresh Fruit

Fruit & Nut Medley

Nut Trail Mix

Sencha Moroccan Mints

Dairy-Free Coffee at Peet's Coffee

Peet's Coffee offers a massive selection of specialty and classic espresso or coffee drinks. The best part about this menu is that most of the drinks can easily be modified for plant-based customers. Peet's currently offers oat, almond, and soy milk for their beverages, so when you pick your morning coffee, remember that almost anything on the drink menu can be made plant-based.

Select Specialty Drinks at Peet's Coffee

Americano

Brown Sugar Cold Brew Oat Latte

Cafe au Lait

Cafe Cortado

Cafe Macchiato

Cappuccino

Chai Latte

Dark Chocolate Mocha

Flat White

Iced American Flat White

Iced Brown Sugar Matcha Oat Latte

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Latte

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Hazelnut Mocha

Iced Latte

Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte

Iced Mocha

Iced Oat Milk Horchata Latte

Latte Macchiato

Maple Latte

Matcha Latte

Mocha

Pumpkin Latte

Vanilla Latte

Regular Beverage Orders

Cold Brew Coffee

Hot Coffee

Iced Coffee

Hot Tea

Iced Tea

Plant-Based Baked Goods at Peet's Coffee

Peet's Coffee offers a rotating selection of plant-based cookies and scones, but none appear on a regular menu. So, when you visit Peet's Coffee ask the cashier or barista what vegan treats they have, and you might get to try their plant-based blueberry muffin or their signature vegan ginger cookies.

Watch Out for These Drinks That Cannot Be Ordered Vegan

Peet's Coffee lists these select drinks as unable to be made vegan, however, does not reveal why customers cannot modify these orders.

Javivas

Havana Cappuccinos

Black Ties

Avoiding Dairy for Your Health

Nearly (49 percent) of Gen Z consumers feel ashamed while ordering dairy milk in public, proving that dairy shame is real. But why? The environmental and health risks presented by dairy production and consumption have motivated more consumers to minimize their dairy consumption.

By consuming more dairy, you increase your risk of disease, strokes, and heart attacks. Dairy consumption has been linked to an 80 percent higher risk of breast cancer and a 60 percent increased risk of prostate cancer.

