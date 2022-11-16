America loves convenient, affordable breakfasts, and that's why bagels remain one of the country's favorite morning meals. About 61 percent of Americans eat a bagel at least twice a week for breakfast, and since 1995, Einstein Bros Bagels has served its hungry Americans gourmet bagels at a fair price. What's vegan at Einstein Bros Bagels for plant-based eaters? Even though the national bagel chain lacks dairy-free cream cheese shmears, Einstein's menu features plenty of tasty vegan options.

Einstein Bros offers approximately 15 vegan bagels that can be topped with your favorite dairy-free spreads and veggies. For sweets-loving customers, the menu also features two dairy-free spreads including peanut butter and strawberry jam.

Einstein Bros tested vegan cream cheese with the help of Daiya in 2019. The plant-based schmear was available at select locations nationwide, but since its debut, the company has made no announcement for a national rollout. Sadly for vegans, the company also removed hummus from its permanent menu, but vegans customers will still have no problem enjoying Einstein Bros breakfast or lunch.

Everything Vegan at Einstein Bros. Bagels

Similar to other fast-casual chains, Einstein Bros. does not guarantee that the plant-based options fully avoid cross-contamination with non-vegan ingredients.

Vegan Options at Einstein Bros. Bagels

Avocado Toast: A reliable breakfast or snack option featuring an avocado spread and Everything Spice Mix on a plain bagel.

A reliable breakfast or snack option featuring an avocado spread and Everything Spice Mix on a plain bagel. Avocado Veg Out Sandwich: This lunchtime staple features tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, spinach, lettuce, and the signature avocado spread. This sandwich is served on a sesame bagel. Ask for no Garden Veggie Shmear.

This lunchtime staple features tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, spinach, lettuce, and the signature avocado spread. This sandwich is served on a sesame bagel. Ask for no Garden Veggie Shmear. Garden Avocado: Order without eggs and Roasted Tomato Shmear. This breakfast sandwich features an Everything Bagel packed with avocado, tomato, and spinach. Add in some extra toppings to your liking.

Customize a Vegan Bagel at Einstein Bros.

Looking for an easy, stress-free breakfast? Visiting Einstein Bros Bagels is an excellent, delicious way to start your morning. Pick and choose your favorite ingredients to create your favorite bagel sandwich. Whether you want a savory bagel with avocado spread or a sweet bagel with strawberry jam, Einstein Bros cater to plant-based customers more than several of its competitors.

Classic Vegan Bagels at Einstein Bros.

Onion

Plain

Sesame Seed

Signature Vegan Bagels at Einstein Bros.

Apple Cinnamon

Blueberry

Chocolate Chip

Cinnamon Raisin

Cranberry

Everything

French Toast

Garlic

Poppyseed

Potato

Pretzel

Pumpernickel

Dairy-Free Spreads at Einstein Bros.

Avocado Spread

Natural Peanut Butter

Natural Strawberry Jelly

Vegan Toppings at Einstein Bros.

Avocado

Arugula

Capers

Cucumber

Green Leaf Lettuce

Red Onion

Spinach

Tomato

Plant-Based Sides at Einstein Bros.

Barbeque Kettle Chips

Fruit Cup

Original Kettle Chips

Pickle Spear

Dairy-Free Coffee at Einstein Bros.

Einstein Bros. Bagels' vegan milk options are limited compared to chains such as Dunkin or Starbucks, but every location offers almond milk. Customers can order almond milk in their regular iced or hot coffee and in their specialty espresso drinks. This is especially important for younger consumers since about 49 percent of Gen Z feel ashamed of ordering dairy milk in public.

Avoiding Dairy for Your Health

Picking up a plant-based diet can help you prolong your life expectancy by over 10 years. Even cutting out dairy leads to several health benefits, including reduced inflammation, lowered disease risk, and improved heart health. Dairy consumption is associated with an 80 percent higher risk of breast cancer and a 60 percent increased risk of prostate cancer.

Next time you visit Einstein Bros to start your day, think about choosing one of the chain's several plant-based options. Cutting out the cream cheese from your morning routine is an easy start to improving your overall diet.

Try out one of these vegan cream cheeses when you bring home a baker's dozen of Einstein's signature bagels.

