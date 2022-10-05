Everything That's Vegan at Pret A Manger

Americans love a quick breakfast. Stopping by a grab-and-go restaurant for a small snack and coffee is essential when balancing a busy work week. That's why when Pret A Manger arrived in New York City in 2001, busy Americans fell in love with the London-based coffee chain. Now, there are currently 83 locations in 11 cities, catering to the busy work week, including plant-based or plant-forward customers.

While U.S. Pret A Manger locations offer a fraction of the vegan offerings available in the United Kingdom, the quick service chain is gradually expanding its plant-based offerings for the growing number of meat and dairy-free customers, especially within New York City. Nearly half of Americans describe themselves as flexitarians, according to a research poll by Sprouts Farmers Market. Now that America is plant-curious, Pret A Manger is delivering some of the UK's tastiest plant-based innovations.

Pret A Manger Introduces Vegan Options in the U.S.

While Americans only get a small taste of Pret A Manger's massive vegan menu, the company is accelerating its production efforts stateside. This January, the fast food chain launched its Meatless Meatball Wrap across the United States to celebrate Veganuary. Now, the menu item is a permanent fixture on every menu in the United States (and the UK). Working together with Meatless Farm, the new menu item features a planet-friendly option designed for plant-based and sustainability-conscious consumers.

“More consumers are increasingly aware of how meat consumption impacts the planet and this partnership allows them to enjoy fresh, high-quality plant-based food that tastes amazing while helping to protect not only their health but the environment, too," Meatless Farm Founder Morten Toft Bech said in a statement at the time.

Pret A Manger first introduced oat milk to all its US locations in 2020, dropping the surcharge for plant-based milk almost immediately afterward (unlike several competitors including Starbucks). American customers can find affordable plant-based coffee options at every Pret A Manger nationwide.

Everything That's Vegan at Pret A Manger

Breakfast

Morning Glory Banana Muffin: Packed with bananas, hints of carrots, and apples, this tasty muffin is a healthy, smart choice for a small breakfast. Packed with 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, this gut-healthy snack is a top choice.

Wraps, Bowls, and Salads

Falafel & Hummus Wrap: This 7-grain wrap is packed with Falafel, hummus, pickles, pickled cabbage & carrots, red peppers, and romaine. To flavor it up, ask for a side of one of Pret A Manger's specialty dressings. This wrap contains a whopping 20 grams of protein per serving.

Dressings: Asian Dressing, Green Goddess Dressing, Lemon Shallot Dressing

Bowls & Cups of Soup

Moroccan Lentil: This rich soup is packed with hearty lentils, chunky vegetables, a handful of Moroccan spices, and a dash of balsamic vinegar to give customers a powerfully flavored soup for the colder season. This soup is one of the healthiest options on the menu with 13 grams of fiber and 17 grams of protein.

Snacks

Pret Delicious Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt: Pick up this plant-based chocolate bar on your way out.

Vegan Kettle Chips: Every Pret A Manger features a wide array of plant-based chip options. Choose your favorite flavor to eat alongside your Meatless Meatball Wrap.

Beverages

Grabbing a specialty coffee at Pret A Manger? No worries! This chain offers oat milk and almond milk free of charge! So, you can ask for any espresso drink made with your favorite plant-based milk without worrying about spending extra money. The chain also features four vegan syrups including vanilla, cane, creme caramel, and hazelnut so you can give add your favorite flavor to your morning coffee.

Choosing Plant-Based Fast-Food

Despite some latecomers, the majority of American fast food chains have adopted plant-based menu items. Major chains including McDonald's, Burger King, Chipotle, and Starbucks have introduced vegan-friendly items as the demand for sustainable options continues to increase. The vegan fast-food market is currently expected to reach $40.25 billion by 2028.

This change is primarily driven by younger consumers looking to shop with the planet and their health in mind. This May, one poll found that nearly half (49 percent) of Gen Z consumers feel ashamed while ordering dairy milk in public. Current estimates suggest that 87.5 percent of Gen Z is worried about the environment, so it is likely we will see more plant-based options from Pret A Manger in the near future.

For more plant-based fare near you, visit The Beet's Find Vegan Near Me articles.