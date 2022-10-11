Quick-service coffee restaurant Tim Hortons operates 623 locations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, New York, Maine, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey, Texas, and Kentucky. While the U.S. locations offer limited vegan and meatless options compared to both the U.K. and Canadian locations, Americans can still enjoy a vegan-friendly Tim Hortons visit. From dairy-free lattes to hearty soups, the Canada-based chain delivers enough vegan options to satisfy customers.

Tim Hortons introduced plant-based milk to its menus nationwide in 2020, ensuring that customers can sip on a morning brew without cow-based milk. This decision helped the chain appeal to younger consumers that increasingly desire plant-based alternatives. This May, one poll found that nearly half (49 percent) of Gen Z consumers feel ashamed while ordering dairy milk in public.

Similar to several major chains, Tim Hortons acknowledges that most of its plant-based options are prepared in the same kitchen as meat and dairy options. The brand cannot promise to entirely avoid cross-contamination, so beware of this risk if you are a strict vegan or have food allergies.

Here's a handy guide to every menu item at Tim Hortons that is vegan-friendly.

Everything That's Vegan at Tim Hortons

Breakfast

Hash Brown: There's no going wrong with hashbrowns. Tim Horton's savory side dish can be ordered by itself. Over and over again.

Oatmeal Maple: Anyone looking for a quick, tasty breakfast can order the Maple-flavored oatmeal at Tim Hortons for a sweet treat in the morning.

Oatmeal Mixed Berry: If Canadian Maple is not your favorite, then ask for the Mixed Berry iteration for a delicious start to your morning.

Avocado Toast: This May, Tim Hortons launched an Avocado Toast featuring a creamy avocado spread and everything bagel seasoning at select stores across the United States.

Tim Horton's Vegan Bagel Options

Next time you pull up to Tim Hortons, remember that many of its bagels are vegan. To accompany your morning brew, order one of Tim Horton's signature bagels with one of the three plant-based spreads. Or grab some bagels to-go to use your own dairy-free cream cheese at home.

12 Grain Bagel

Caramel Appl

Blueberry

Cinnamon Raisin

Everything

Plain

Pretzel-Style Bagel

Vegan Bagel Toppings:

Strawberry Jam

Peanut Butter

Concord Grape Jelly

Soups and Snacks

Hearty Vegetable Soup: This soup lives up to its name. The nutrient-rich, warming soup is packed with tomatoes, carrots, celery, corn, potatoes, cauliflower, garbanzo beans, green beans, zucchini, and kidney beans. A small cup contains 2 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein.

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips: To complete your bagel order or to accompany your hearty soup, Tim Hortons also offers kettle-cooked potato chips as a side.

Coffee and Tea

For an upcharge, customers can order three non-dairy milk options including almond, coconut, and oat to any of its drinks. Customers can also choose between two vegan flavor syrups: chocolate and vanilla. Espresso drinks, drip coffee, and iced coffee can be ordered with one of Tim Hortons' plant-based milk

Hot Black Tea

Iced Tea (Sweetened or Unsweetened)

Iced Lemonade

Original Blend Coffee

Dark Roast Coffee

Decaf Coffee

Iced Coffee

Hot Latte

Iced Latte

Americano

Espresso Shot

Specialty Coffee and Juice

Don't worry! There are pre-made plant-based beverages as well. When you visit Tim Hortons check out one of the drive-thrus signature refreshments or grab a specialty oat milk latte.

Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Latte

Strawberry Coconut Refresher

Orange Tangerine Refresher

Frozen Lemonade

Strawberry Frozen Lemonade

Half & Half Lemonade Iced Tea

Strawberry Iced Lemonade

Canadian Tim Hortons Goes Meatless

Despite its limited menu within the United States, Tim Horton's is among the top spots for meatless breakfast in Canada. Currently, the quick-service coffee chain operates over 4,000 locations in Canada with an extensive menu of vegan options including salads and veggie wraps.

This April, Tim Hortons Canada partnered with Impossible Foods to launch two meatless breakfast options including The Harvest Breakfast Sandwich and Harvest Breakfast Wrap. Since both contain eggs and dairy cheese, these two sandwiches are not suitable for vegan customers.

“We’re always considering how we can improve our menu based on feedback, and we know many of our guests are looking for a plant-based alternative in [a] breakfast sandwich that’s equally delicious,” chef Tallis Voakes, director of culinary innovation for Tim Hortons, said in a statement at the time. “The plant-based Impossible Sausage is another craveable option for all our guests – but we’re really happy to be meeting a need for those who had been asking for a plant-based alternative in [the] Tims breakfast sandwiches and wraps.”

Growing Demand for Vegan Coffee Chains

Tim Hortons is joined by several major American coffee chains actively innovating their plant-based menus, including Starbucks, Pret A Manger, and Dunkin'. Last year, Starbucks revealed that 25 percent of its milk-based beverage sales came from plant-based alternatives. When Starbucks released Oatly's oat milk product, it almost immediately sold out due to high demand.

The vegan fast-food market is currently expected to reach $40.25 billion by 2028. Consumers are searching for planet-friendly, healthy options when visiting their favorite chains. Tim Hortons' menu is currently limited, but with rising demand, it is likely that American consumers will see an Impossible sandwich pop up at stores near them.

