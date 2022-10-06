Although 30 percent of U.S. consumers eat fast food every single day, Americans are striving to be healthier. About 52 percent of Americans are eating more plant-based foods to improve their diets, so when fast food chain White Castle first introduced the Impossible Sliders in 2018, Americans found a compromise between eating healthier and keeping their favorite comfort foods.

By debuting the Impossible Slider, the fast food chain ushered in a new era of plant-forward convenience in the United States. Suddenly, major brands nationwide adopted plant-based variations of America's most beloved menu items. Now, White Castle customers can stop by to grab some legendary sliders without purchasing animal-based meat.

The fast food chain first debuted its Veggie Slider in 2014 and closely after revealed that its slider buns were vegan-friendly. Despite this early entry, the fast food chain has slowed down its plant-based efforts in recent years.

Although White Castle offers a slender plant-based menu, the meatless options are substantial enough. Customers can pick up a meat-free meal for an affordable price at all 377 locations nationwide. For over 100 years, White Castle has served its signature sliders to hungry American and now that dietary preferences are shifting away from conventional burgers, White Castle is serving plant-based options for its loyal and new customers.

White Castle rolled out dairy-free cheddar from GoodPlanet Foods at its New York and New Jersey locations, but this fast-food chain has not announced any intentions of national expansion. For now, ask the cashier for a cheese-free burger to keep your White Castle slider plant-based.

What's Vegan at White Castle?

White Castle Burgers

Featuring a meatless Impossible patty, this slider option can be fully plant-based by removing the cheese (or swapping it for vegan cheese at select locations). The slider is served with onions and pickle slices in White Castle's signature style. Veggie Slider: Served with Dr. Praeger’s Veggie Patty, this veggie patty can be flavored up by adding your favorite toppings and sauces. Make sure to ask for no ranch!

Toppings: Hamburger Onions, Fire Roasted Onions, Pickle Slices, and tomatoes or lettuce.

Order Sides with Your Sliders

French Fries: No slider is complete without a side of White Castle fries.

No slider is complete without a side of White Castle fries. Onion Rings: Customers that happen upon White Castle's onion rings would be mistaken not to order them. Only available at select locations, the onion rings pair well with several sauces. Put a couple on your Impossible Slider as well!

Breakfast Options

How can you resist the bite-sized hashbrowns? Grab an order with your favorite sauce, and this breakfast snack will not disappoint. Wheat Toast: Need a small snack? The Wheat Toast is served unbuttered to help you get started on your morning.

Specialty Sauces and Condiments

Horseradish Mustard

Smokey BBQ Sauce

Marinara Sauce Tubs

Everything Sauce

Dusseldorf Mustard

Yellow Mustard

Seafood Cocktail Sauce

Hot Sauce

Lemon Juice

Strawberry Jam

Grape Jelly

Mrs. Butterworth’s Syrup

Cross Contamination at White Castle

Despite offering several plant-based options, the fast food company notes that its kitchens are susceptible to cross-contamination. White Castle wants that its preparation process is not 100 percent vegan since its kitchen appliance are used for both plant-based and animal-based menu items.

"All food is prepared in common kitchens that may involve some shared cooking and preparation areas, equipment, and utensils, and the possibility exists for your food items to come into contact with other food products, including allergens," the White Castle cross contamination statement reads.

America is Hungry for Vegan Burgers

White Castle kicked off the vegan burger movement, but several other major fast food companies quickly followed suit. By 2019, Burger King teamed up with Impossible Foods to develop the Impossible Whopper. Now, companies such as McDonald's and Carl's Jr. have tested and rolled out meatless burger options to cater to the growing demand for plant-based burgers. The vegan fast-food market is currently expected to reach $40.25 billion by 2028.

Smaller plant-based brands nationwide are riding this momentum as well. For example, vegan burger joints Plant Power Fast Food and Noomo have partnered with franchising agencies to help begin their national expansion. On the east coast, HipCityVeg is opening new locations nationwide.