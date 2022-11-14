Every day, Americans eat over 300 million sandwiches, whether packed in a lunchbox or fuel for a weekend morning hike. But what drives America's craving for sandwiches? It comes down to the convenience of this portable finger food. Sometimes, there's too much going on to pack your own sandwich. With over 2,000 locations scattered across the United States, Jersey Mike's Subs is here to save the day with highly customizable, affordable lunches. But, what's vegan at Jersey Mike's?

Despite mainly featuring subs with generous portions of meat and dairy products, Jersey Mike's menu is super accessible for vegan customers. The menu features two vegetarian sandwiches that can easily be made fully plant-based and the restaurant model allows for plenty of modifications and complete customization.

Looking for something more exciting that the standard Veggie sub? That's no problem. Next time you visit Jersey Mike's, you can build your lunch from scratch. Choose to make a sandwich or wrap filled with all your favorite toppings, and there's no chance you won't walk away satisfied.

Everything Vegan at Jersey Mike's

Similar to other major chains, Jersey Mike's cannot guarantee that vegan orders will avoid cross-contamination with meat and dairy products.

Vegetarian Sandwiches at Jersey Mike's

Grilled Portabella & Swiss: Pick one of the plant-based bread options or wraps. This sandwich is packed with portabella mushrooms, green bell peppers, and grilled onions and topped with Jersey Mike's olive oil blend. Ask for no cheese and add the tomato sauce.

The Veggie: Order with no cheese and choose one of the plant-based bread options or wraps. The sandwich comes packed with lettuce, tomato, onion, and green bell pepper, topped with oregano, olive oil blend, red wine vinegar, and salt.

Create Your Own Vegan Sandwich at Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's establishes itself as a vegan safe-haven thanks to its highly customizable menu. Pick and choose your favorite ingredients to craft your dream sandwich. Mix up your orders and see what combinations work best for you. Also, you can choose between making your lunch a sub or a wrap.

Vegan Bread and Wraps at Jersey Mike's

Flour Wrap

Golden Wheat Wrap

Seeded Italian Bread

Spinach Wrap

Tomato Wrap

Wheat Bread

White Bread (Contains Honey)

Hot Vegan Toppings at Jersey Mike's

Grilled Onions

Mushrooms

Portabella Mushroom

Red and Green Peppers

Cold Vegan Toppings at Jersey Mike's

Avocado

Banana Peppers

Cherry Pepper Relish

Dill Pickles

Green Bell Pepper

Guacamole

Jalapeno Peppers

Lettuce

Onions

Oregano

Tomatoes

Dairy-Free Condiments and Sauces at Jersey Mike's

Mustard

Olive Oil Blend

Red Wine Vinegar

Tomato Sauce

Vegan Chips and Sides at Jersey Mike's

Make sure that you pick your favorite bag of chips or grab a side of fries to complete your lunch!

Baked Lay’s

Fritos

French Fries

Lay’s BBQ

Lay’s Classic

Lay’s Salt & Vinegar

Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt

Sun Chips Original

Eating Vegan Help You Live Healthier and Longer

One major problem with America's love for sandwiches is processed meats. Most popular sandwiches feature at least one meat-based ingredient, but consuming processed meat on a regular basis can lead to significant health issues. One study found that eating processed meat raises colon cancer risks by 29 percent.

But when you stick to a plant-based diet, you can prolong your life expectancy by over 10 years. One study specifically showed that eating more plant-based between 18 and 30 can reduce your risk of heart disease thirty years down the line. This study also noted that both red and processed meat contributed to heart-related complications seen in older age. So when you pick up a Jersey Mike's sub, think about switching it up and creating your own delicious plant-based sandwich.

