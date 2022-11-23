Americans cram in unhealthy lunches from fast-food restaurants nearly one to three times per week, but a busy routine doesn't mean you need to forget about your health. Firehouse Subs makes eating healthy simple without sacrificing your budget or your time. The fast-casual sandwich chain's highly customizable menu allows vegan guests to pick and choose their favorite ingredients to leave them satisfied with their lunch. And the sandwich is veggie packed instead of packed with meat and dairy.

Americans eat over 300 million sandwiches every day, whether it's for fuel to finish work or to complete a long hike. With about 1,200 restaurants in 46 states, Americans everywhere can easily choose to stop by Firehouse to pick a healthier lunch option made to keep them healthy and focused throughout the day.

Vegan customers can choose between a fully plant-based salad or their favorite veggie sub. Firehouse is an excellent stop for a quick lunch break or a long road trip. So, next time you find yourself crunched for time, look for your local Firehouse Subs to get a filling sandwich. And even though the menu has yet to introduce vegan meat and dairy, there are enough toppings to keep your sandwich interesting and tasty.

Everything Vegan at Firehouse Subs

Similar to other fast-casual chains, Firehouse Subs cannot guarantee that everything plant-based on its menu avoids cross-contamination altogether.

Vegan Sandwiches and Salads at Firehouse Subs

Plain Firehouse Salad: This classic salad comes on a bed of romaine topped with tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, and pepperoncini. Substitute out the light Italian dressing for regular Italian or another dressing listed below. Ask for no cheese!

Veggie Sub: Order hot or cold without mayo and cheese. This sandwich comes with sauteed bell peppers, raw onion, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and Italian dressing.

Create Your Own Vegan Sandwich at Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is an exceptional option for plant-based diners because its menu is built around customization. Any guest can pick and choose the list of plant-based ingredients to craft a sandwich to their specific dietary and taste preferences.

Vegan Bread at Firehouse Subs

Gluten Free Sub Roll

White Sub Roll

Plant-Based Toppings at Firehouse Subs

Avocado

Banana Peppers

Bell Peppers

Black Olives

Cherry Pepper Rings

Chipped Pickle Spear

Cucumber

Iceberg Lettuce

Jalapeno Peppers

Mushrooms

Onion

Romaine Lettuce

Tomato

Dairy-Free Sauces & Dressings at Firehouse Subs

Balsamic

Italian

Oil & Vinegar

Marinara Sauce

Spicy Mustard

Sriracha Sauce

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

Build Your Own Firehouse Salad

Trying to cut down on bread or carbs? Firehouse offers a create-your-own salad option where customers can pick their favorite ingredients from the list above to craft their favorite low-carb lunch.

Plant-Based Sides at Firehouse Subs

Dill Pickle Spears

Several Chip Flavors

Side Salad with Vegan Dressing

Choosing Plant-Based Helps Your Health and the Environment

Firehouse Subs provides customers with easy access to plant-based foods. Whether you hope to lower your carbon footprint or improve your diet, ordering a plant-based sandwich from Firehouse is an affordable way to start. By cutting out mayo and cheese, you help decrease your risk for heart disease, cancer, inflammation, and acne.

And that's not even considering processed meat consumption. Eating processed or red meat regularly can increase your risk of heart disease by 18 percent. Eating a more plant-based diet earlier in life can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease 30 years later.

When you switch to plant-based options, you are helping to reduce carbon food-related greenhouse gas emissions by up to 61 percent. Avoiding beef or dairy products helps minimize food-related methane emissions, which is essential to stopping climate change because methane is 80 times more dangerous than carbon dioxide. So, next time you pick up lunch, a vegan sandwich from Firehouse could help protect you and the planet.

For more delicious plant-based fare, visit The Beet's Find Vegan Near Me articles.