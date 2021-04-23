Here’s What’s Vegan at Del Taco, Including What’s Not on the Menu

Del Taco serves delicious, innovative plant-based meal choices for customers across the nation. Although Del Taco’s meatless range may be less expensive than competitors like Taco Bell, the fast-food chain’s 700 locations bring some of the best plant-based meals on the market. The vegan menu at Del Taco could stand alone as a separate restaurant with enough variety between options to make every experience deliciously new.

The main factor that sets Del Taco apart from its competitors is that the company was one of the first fast-food restaurants to incorporate Beyond Meat into its menu. Although recently multiple fast-food chains have partnered with companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, Del Taco managed to get ahead of the curve and began offering tacos and burritos with plant-based proteins.

We should not forget that Del Taco brings something that we only wish for from other quick-service restaurants: Fresh avocado. The company provides one of the friendliest fast-food menus on the market, and next time you see a Del Taco on an exit or popping up in your city, this guide and Del Taco will have you in good hands.

Vegan Burritos at Del Taco

There’s nothing like a Del Taco burrito. In terms of a quick, delicious, and filling meal, the burrito marks high on each category. The restaurant chain provides customers with seven different burritos to choose from, giving consumers the ability to switch up their order at each visit. The best part is that any of the burritos will leave you full for most of the day. For the plant-based diner, the burrito provides a cheap and more nutritional option than many other competitors’ menus. Even though the bean and veggie burrito offer plenty of food, some people desire a plant-based protein to substitute their craving for the conventional beef burrito. Luckily, Del Taco’s seasoned Beyond Meat provides those customers with everything they ask for and more.

Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito: This is the go-to burrito. The Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito is loaded with seasoned Beyond Meat, beans, cilantro-lime rice, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole. The burrito is packed with 44g of protein and fully certified vegan. The plant-based behemoth will fill you up for the rest of the day, but leave you wanting to order it again in the future.

Beyond Fresh Avocado Burrito: The Epic Fresh Avocado Burrito is perfect for avocado lovers and plant-based diners alike. The burrito is packed with Beyond Meat, pico de gallo, salsa casera, cilantro-lime rice, seasoned black beans, and finally the sliced avocado. The burrito presents a refreshing burrito experience for any vegan diner, providing just the right mixture of ingredients to satisfy anyone.

Beyond 8 Layer Burrito: Packed with 27g of protein, the 8 Layer Burrito can be made vegan by just removing two layers. Typically containing Beyond Meat, beans, guacamole, diced tomatoes, lettuce, red sauce, cheddar cheese, and sour cream, the burrito does not disappoint. Just remove the cheese and sour cream to get a savory six-layer plant-based meal.

8 Layer Veggie Burrito: The other option for a jam-packed burrito is the 8 Layer Veggie Burrito consisting of slow-cooked beans, guacamole, fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce, red sauce, cilantro lime rice, cheddar, and sour creams. Similar to the Beyond 8 Layer Burrito, just remove the two dairy layers to get a full plant-based burrito. Even with six layers, this burrito is packed full of nutrients and wonderful flavors.

Jacked Up Value Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito: This is a perfect option for the Del Taco customer who isn’t exactly looking to spend a ton of money. The value burrito can easily be made vegan by substituting the cheese for guacamole or avocado slice. It may cost a little extra to add the avocado options, but the value burrito’s price won’t surge too high. Even for the hungry customer, ordering two of these never disappoints, but you might be deceptively full based on the price of your meal.

Macho Combo Burrito: Del Taco describes this burrito as its most abundant burrito. Make note that to make it vegan you must remove the beef, sour cream, and cheese. You can replace them easily with guacamole, Beyond Meat, or black beans to give the Macho Combo its calling card. The rest of the burrito is stuffed with slow-cooked beans, red and green sauces, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and diced onions. Although one of the more complicated menu items to order, this burrito is an essential purchase.

1/2lb Bean & Cheese Burrito: The most straightforward burrito on the menu is the 6 ounces of beans and cheese covered in either the zesty red or tangy green sauce. Order this budget item with guacamole instead of cheese for just $1. Some locations may tack on a small upcharge for the substitution, but it's plenty of food for $2.

Vegan Tacos at Del Taco

The plant-based diner loses nothing when visiting Del Taco. Although not as extensive as the burrito menu, the tacos provide everything you need. The streamlined menu gives customers the opportunity to grab a quick meal that isn’t as heavy as the burrito but just as filling and delicious. Paired with one of Del Taco’s signature sauces or hot sauce, the tacos make for some of the best fast food on the market.

Beyond Avocado Taco: The certified vegan taco brings the two prized ingredients on the Del Tacos menu: the avocado and seasoned Beyond Meat. The taco is also stuffed with lettuce and fresh tomatoes inside a crunchy shell. At $2.59 apiece, drive-through and grab two or three, or grab the meal for $7.80. We suggest getting a side of the Taco Sauce to pour on to the taco to really bring the whole experience to its highest potential.

Street Tacos: Del Taco debuted the niche Street Tacos in 2016, and since then it's become a menu staple. The Street Tacos do not come immediately vegan, mirroring the southern California classic style of tacos, but the carne asada can be easily swapped for black beans or Beyond Meat. The Street Tacos include roasted chile salsa, diced onions, fresh chopped cilantro, and hand-sliced avocado. The tacos are wrapped in two corn tortillas and served with lime, giving Del Taco customers the full street taco experience.

Value Taco: Straight from the Buck & Under Menu, the Value Taco gives anyone on a budget the perfect menu item to choose from. Once you substitute the beef for the Beyond Meat and remove the cheddar, the Value Taco becomes completely plant-based. The taco is topped with lettuce and service in either a soft or crunchy taco shell. Three tacos for $3 dollars is a hard deal to top.

The (Crunchy or Soft) Del Taco: The Del Taco with Beyond Meat presents itself as the restaurant chain's champion item. The taco is covered with lettuce and diced tomatoes and served on a corn shell or flour tortilla. Make sure to order the taco without cheese and ask them to put on some guacamole. As always, it's essential to get a side sauce to get the full Del Taco experience.

Special Vegan Options at Del Taco

Signature Taco Salad: For those wanting everything Del Taco offers without the heaviness of the tacos and burritos, the Signature Taco Salad provides the perfect option. First thing is to substitute the beef with more beans or the Beyond Meat and ask for no cheese and sour cream. The fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce salad are decorated with sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, and house-made tortilla chips. The taco salad comes with a side of salsa casera to bring the whole meal together.

Crunchtada Tostada: The Crunchtada Tostada is one of the essentials on the menu. By removing the cheese, the menu item becomes completely plant-based. The slow-cooked beans, signature Salsa Casera, and crisp lettuce top the crunchy, wavy corn shell. My suggestion is to add guacamole or avocado to the tostada. It is an absolute favorite, and you will probably order a second one as soon as you finish the first.

Chips & Guacamole or Pico de Gallo : Looking for a quick snack or something to share between everyone in the car? The Chips & Guacamole or Pico de Gallo is a completely vegan shared snack. You can never go wrong with this classic appetizer.

Avocado Veggie Bowl: Alongside the salad, the Avocado Veggie Bowl ranks as one of the most nutritional menu items. The bowl contains sliced avocado, seasoned black beans, diced tomatoes, fresh romaine, iceberg lettuce, and diced onions served on top of Del Taco's classic cilantro lime rice. If you need a light meal on the goal, this is the perfect pick. Add a little hot sauce to spice up the bowl or add some Beyond Meat to the top for a little extra protein.

Del Taco acted as one of the leading fast-food companies to include plant-based proteins in its menus. The company went above and beyond by developing a number of menu items that would allow customers to shake up their experience each time they want to visit a Del Taco. Although still a relatively regional fast-food brand, Del Taco’s impact nationalizes a fully fleshed-out plant-based menu, which only continues to grow. If you see a Del Taco, make sure to stop by and it’s more than likely you’ll become a regular.

All of Del Taco's Vegan Ingredients

Taco Shell

Soft Taco Shell

Corn Tortilla

Flour Tortilla

Tortilla Chips

Beyond Meat Crumbles

Crinkle-Cut Fries

Hash Brown Sticks

Black Beans

Slow Cooked Pinto Beans

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Diced Onion

Cilantro

Avocado

Guacamole

Del Taco's Vegan Sauces