From lunchboxes to hikes, Americans eat over 300 million sandwiches every day. Considering that the U.S. population is about 330 million, that's a massive amount of sandwiches. But sometimes our daily routines make it difficult to pack a lunch. That's where Jimmy John's steps in to help. With over 2,700 locations across 43 states, the speedy sandwich shop is helping Americans everywhere satisfy their lunchtime cravings. But does Jimmy John's carry any vegan-friendly options?

Though most Americans eat sandwiches packed with meat and cheese, hungry plant-based shoppers also have busy routines. And Jimmy John's is ready to prepare plant-based subs for its customers. The vegan options may be limited, but creating your favorite sandwich is simple with the chain's customizable menu. Instead of meat and cheese, pick your favorite condiments and toppings to craft the perfect vegan lunch.

Everything That's Vegan at Jimmy John's

Similar to other major food chains, Jimmy John's menu cannot offer a guarantee that the plant-based ingredients avoid cross-contamination with animal-based products. The chain also notes that its bread options are manufactured in a facility that also manufactures egg products.

Vegan Signature Sandwiches at Jimmy John's

The #6 Original Veggie: The sole vegetarian sandwich comes with cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, and tomato. However, make sure you order this sub without Provolone cheese and mayo. Instead, add some extra veggies or your favorite condiment.

Create a Vegan Sandwich at Jimmy John's

For plant-based diners, the ability to craft your own sandwich is essential. And it's extremely easy. Check out the list of plant-based ingredients to create a sandwich that meets your standards. With more plant-based demand, consumers can hope that Jimmy John's might add plant-based protein options to the menu in the future. Until then, enjoy a personalized plant-based sandwich.

Vegan Bread at Jimmy John's

9-Grain Wheat Sub

9-Grain Wheat Sliced

French Bread

Unwich (Lettuce Wrap)

Plant-Based Toppings at Jimmy John's

Avocado Spread

Celery

Cucumber

Lettuce

Jimmy Peppers

Pickles

Onion

Sprouts

Tomatoes

Dairy-Free Condiments at Jimmy John's

Grey Poupon

Jimmy Mustard

Oil & Vinegar

Oregano & Basil Seasoning

Yellow Mustard

Vegan-Friendly Sides at Jimmy John's

Barbecue Jimmy Chips

Jalapeno Chips

Jumbo Kosher Dill Pickle

Regular Jimmy Chips

Thinny Chips

Americans Are Getting Hungrier for Vegan Food

Although Jimmy John's menu lack plant-based alternatives for its meat and dairy toppings, the sandwich shop allows plant-based customers to eat with little difficulty. And more Americans want plant-based options when they go out to eat. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, plant-based food sales are expected to increase by nearly five times by 2030.

But why? Several motivating factors include environmental responsibility and general well-being. Among younger consumers, about 87.5 percent of Gen Z are worried about the environment. In recent years, chains such as Burger King and Au Bon Pain have pivoted to include more vegan options to cater to this growing plant-based population.

For younger consumers, research has shown that adopting a plant-based diet earlier in life could have significant benefits for health decades later. Eating a plant-based diet can prolong life expectancy for over 10 years. One study, specifically, found that eating plant-based between 18 and 30 can reduce your risk of heart disease thirty years into the future.

