New York City burger chain Bareburger has been flipping patties since the early 2000s, providing customers with tasty burgers using organic, sustainable, and local ingredients whenever possible. Recently, Bareburger has gained a cult-like following for its specialty vegan and vegetarian options. Bareburger's highly adaptable menu delivers many vegan-friendly options.

Bareburger is undeniably a burger chain, but over recent years, the kitchen-and-bar has expanded its offerings to cater to the growing population of New Yorkers and Americans looking for a healthier, more sustainable meal. The chain first partnered with Impossible Foods in 2017 to debut a series of plant-based burgers.

Since then, the Impossible patty has been established as a core item on the Bareburger menu. This partnership allows customers to think sustainably when they crave a juicy burger. The Impossible patty wastes 75 percent less water, generates 87 percent fewer greenhouse gases, and requires 95 percent less land than a traditional beef patty.

"My first taste of the Impossible Burger was a surreal moment: a burger that was delicious, simple, clean, and sustainable. I couldn't believe it," Euripides Pelekanos, CEO and Co-Founder of Bareburger, said at the time. "I know this may sound cheesy, but I truly believe that serving the Impossible Burger at Bareburger will help make the world a better place."

Everything Vegan at Bareburger

Bareburger currently operates about 40 brick-and-mortar locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York (with several offshoot locations in Dubai). The predominantly New York-based chain provides a blueprint for vegan fast food options, giving customers a choice between healthier, fulfilling salad options and indulgent sustainable burgers. There's something for everyone at Bareburger!

Take Note: The Bareburger menu changes per location. Some locations offer plant-based specials that are unavailable elsewhere.

Bareburger's Plant-Based Burgers

Impossible Standards: An Impossible patty topped with vegan American cheese, dill pickles, organic ketchup, and plant-based garlic aioli.

An Impossible patty topped with vegan American cheese, dill pickles, organic ketchup, and plant-based garlic aioli. Impossible Shrooming: This Impossible Burger is topped with its wild mushroom mix, jalapeno BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, and caramelized onions.

This Impossible Burger is topped with its wild mushroom mix, jalapeno BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, and caramelized onions. Cilantro Black Bean: Featuring Bareburger's signature black bean poblano burger, this burger is topped with pickled red onion, organic tomato, citrus dijon, mixed greens, and avocado.

Featuring Bareburger's signature black bean poblano burger, this burger is topped with pickled red onion, organic tomato, citrus dijon, mixed greens, and avocado. My Sunshine: The My Sunshine features the sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, complete with kale, avocado, tomato, and a spicy green goddess sauce.

Build Your Favorite Burger at Bareburger

Even though Barebuger's locations feature differing signature burgers in addition to the main four offerings, you can always create your favorite burger with all available proteins and toppings. Here's your guide to crafting the perfect burger at Bareburger.

Choose Your Bun: Sprout Bun, Lettuce Bed, Keto-Friendly Bun

Bareburger's Vegan Protein Options

Impossible Burger

Black Bean Poblano Burger

Sweet Potato, Kale & Wild Rice Patty

Bareburger's Vegan Toppings

Alfalfa

Baby Spinach

Baby Kale

Green Leaf Lettuce

Red Onions

Cucumber

Tomatoes

Dill Pickle

Sweet Pickles

Caramelized Onion

Pickled Jalapeno

Pickled Red Onion

Wild Mushrooms

Avocado

Vegan Condiments at Bareburger

Ketchup

Mayo

Stone-Ground Mustard

Sriracha

Smoke Sauce

Nashville Hot

Buffalo Sauce

Wham Bam Sauce

Garlic Aoli

Mustard Aoli

Green Goddess Dressing

Thai Ghocujang

Mango Jalapeno Teriyaki

Vegan Salads and Greens at Bareburger

For those looking for something a little lighter, Bareburger's tasty, nutritious salads and green bowls are always excellent options. Here's how to order them vegan!

Southwestern Salad: Order this salad without ranch and chicken. Instead, add on an extra protein and the green goddess dressing. This salad features organic baby greens, avocado, organic grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, marinated black beans, pickled jalapenos, and tri-color tortilla chips.

Order this salad without ranch and chicken. Instead, add on an extra protein and the green goddess dressing. This salad features organic baby greens, avocado, organic grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, marinated black beans, pickled jalapenos, and tri-color tortilla chips. Cali Bowl: The Cali Bowl is fully gluten-free and vegan, featuring avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomatoes, and sunflower seeds, topped with a citrus dijon dressing.

The Cali Bowl is fully gluten-free and vegan, featuring avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomatoes, and sunflower seeds, topped with a citrus dijon dressing. Moroccan Bowl: Order this bowl without chicken! The specialty, protein-packed option contains cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, pickled red onion, and organic grape tomato topped with harissa and spicy green goddess.

Plates to Share and Sides at Bareburger

Impossible Nuggets (8-Piece): These plant-based chicken nuggets come with Honey Mustard, but order one of Bareburger's vegan condiments instead!

These plant-based chicken nuggets come with Honey Mustard, but order one of Bareburger's vegan condiments instead! French Fries: Classic french fries to complete your burger experience.

Classic french fries to complete your burger experience. Sweet Potato Fries: Looking for a sweeter side? The sweet potato fries are perfect for lunch.

Looking for a sweeter side? The sweet potato fries are perfect for lunch. Side Salad: Get away from fried food with a classic side salad served with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, and the green goddess dressing.

Get away from fried food with a classic side salad served with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, and the green goddess dressing. Dill Pickles

Sweet Pickles

Cubby Meals for Kids at Bareburger

Impossible Grizzly: Served with Organic Apple Juice and a small side, this 4 oz Impossible patty is topped with vegan American cheese. Perfect for kids!

Served with Organic Apple Juice and a small side, this 4 oz Impossible patty is topped with vegan American cheese. Perfect for kids! Polar Meal: The Polar Meal is vegan grilled cheese, served on sourdough bread.

The Polar Meal is vegan grilled cheese, served on sourdough bread. Teddy Meal: A small order of plant-based chicken nuggets served with a small side and Organic Apple Juice.

Dairy-free Desserts (and Shakes) at Bareburger

Several desserts at Bareburger vary from location to location, so here's a sample of what your Bareburger location might feature on its menu!

Mint Chocolate Cookies n’ Cream Shake: This vegan milkshake features organic coconut vanilla ice cream, hemp milk, organic Newman's Chocolate O’s, and fresh mint.

This vegan milkshake features organic coconut vanilla ice cream, hemp milk, organic Newman's Chocolate O’s, and fresh mint. Newman Chocolate O's Vegan Milkshake: Made with coconut ice cream and hemp milk this milkshake gives you a classic cookie 'n cream experience. It comes topped with coconut whipped cream.



Made with coconut ice cream and hemp milk this milkshake gives you a classic cookie 'n cream experience. It comes topped with coconut whipped cream. Flourless Chocolate Cake: A gluten-free chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce and mint.

A gluten-free chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce and mint. Vegan Carrot Cake: This carrot cake features fresh mint and a delectable vanilla frosting.

You can also create your own shake with Organic Coconut Vanilla Ice Cream and Hemp Milk. Choose to add banana, organic strawberry sauce, chocolate sauce, peanut butter, or Newman's Chocolate O's.

Bareburger's Limited Edition Vegan Fish Patty

Last February, Bareburger teamed up with Chad and Derek Sarno to introduce Good Catch plant-based fish burgers at select locations including Bareburger Astoria and Bareburger Upper West Side. The partnership resulted in The Gulf and The Bay temporarily being featured on the Bareburger menu, but this collaboration has yet to reach its company-wide menu.

