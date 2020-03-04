The 8 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Seattle, Washington

Seattle is best known for being the origin of Starbucks Coffee and the home to Pike Place Market, but what most people don’t know is, it’s also home to some of the best vegan food in the U.S. We’re rounding up the 8 best places to eat and drink vegan in Seattle and trust us, you won’t be disappointed. Whether you’re looking for a hearty breakfast or romantic dinner, there is a plant-based restaurant in Seattle that fits the bill.

Here's our quick video tour of the city with Caitee Anderson, The Beet's new video correspondent. Want Caitee to cover your vegan eats? Email her at info@Thebeet.com.

The 8 Best Places to Eat and Drink Vegan in Seattle:

1. Wayward Vegan Café: 801 NE 65th Street

Calling All: Breakfast lovers. Founded in 2004, Wayward was the first of its kind as a vegetarian café and eventually transitioned to being fully vegan as it is today. With a breakfast burrito that will make your taste buds dance and plant-based egg that will blow your mind, you won’t leave here without a full stomach.

Be Sure To: Go at breakfast time to get the most out of your experience! Order your favorite latte and get the Tot’s in a Blanket Burrito (filled with tater tots, vegan cheese, beyond egg, and salsa) to start your morning off right. Trust us, this fan-favorite will blow your mind.

Don’t Forget: Come back for lunch and grab the Smokey Burger complete sautéed mushrooms, an impossible patty, and fries to satisfy all your lunch cravings. It will have both the vegan and non-vegan in shock that it’s not made with real bacon and burger meat.

2. No Bones Beach Club: 5410 17th Ave

Plant Yourself: At this food truck-turned-full-blown restaurant. No Bones has graced the waterfront neighborhood of Ballard with delicious plant-based options for a few years now. The menu consists of a variety of cosines like Mexican, “seafood”, Hawaiian, and much more that you can't stick to one. So fill your plate with tacos, "crab" cakes, and a poke bowl.

Be Sure to Enjoy: The Pineapple Mavericks Burger, the original dish that started all the frenzy. Complete with a beyond burger patty, pineapple teriyaki sauce, smoked pepper aioli and topped with plant-based cheese and pineapple, this is sure to leave you coming back for more!

Don’t Miss: The crunchy Beer Battered Avocado Tacos are the perfect mid-day pick-me-up and check all the boxes for a delicious appetizer. Made with fried avocado, cilantro slaw, tomato, and chipotle aioli, they’re one of the restaurant's exclusive dishes for a reason. Stop by for lunch and give these famous tacos a try.

3. Araya’s Place: 5240 University Way NE & 2808 E Madison Street

With its first location opening in 1987, Araya’s Place has been catering to the vegan community for over thirty years. They specialize in plant-based Thai food, signature cocktails and have a plethora of options.

Plant Yourself: At one of their two locations in Seattle that ensure convenience for the entire city. Araya’s is the perfect dinner option that’s upscale enough and won’t break the bank.

Calling all: Thai enthusiasts, this is a MUST on your to-do list! With so much to choose from including curries, salads, stir-fries, noodles, and fried rice, there is bound to be something that catches your eye at this plant-based haven.

Fan Favorite: Araya’s Asparagus Stir-Fry has people from all over talking about it. With seasoned ginger asparagus, three kinds of mushrooms, red peppers, onions, and their signature black bean sauce, there’s a reason why this dish has everyone talking.

4. The Crumpet Shop: 1503 First Ave

Plant Yourself: Right next to Pike’s Place Market at The Crumpet Shop. This cute eatery is perfect for breakfast or an afternoon pick me up after walking around the market. Their crumpets are 100% plant-based, gluten-free, and are served with your choice of jam or nut butter.

Don’t Miss: Grab a crumpet with strawberry jam and a hot tea for the perfect little afternoon snack. Trust us, this is the best jam you’ll have in all of Seattle!

Known for: The Crumpet Shop is known for having plant-based crumpets and one of the widest selections of jam and nut butter toppings in the whole city. They are able to cater to almost everyone because of their allergen-free ingredients and large selection.

5. Bamboo Garden: 364 Roy St

Calling All: Vegan Asian cuisine lovers. Bamboo Garden is a vegetarian restaurant with a large vegan menu. It’s the perfect place to grab a quick bite for lunch or to take out for dinner at home. Their menu features a wide variety of options from salads, sautéed vegetables, soups, beyond meat, spring rolls, and so much more.

Calling all: If you’re someone who is always concerned with food allergies, Bamboo Garden is the place for you! They use all-natural ingredients, are certified kosher, and don't use any saturated fats in their dishes.

Don’t Miss: The plant-based stir fry chicken is part of the reason why Bamboo Garden is so well known in the area. Grab the fried spring rolls and the pan-fried noodles to share.

6. Ian’s Pizza: 1620 Broadway Street

Calling All: Vegans searching for the best dairy-free pizza in all of Seattle! Look no further than Ian’s: There’s a reason why so many people from all over pay it a visit. While they are not completely vegan, they do have the widest variety of vegan cheeses and toppings in all of Seattle.

Known For: Ian doesn't just have the widest selection of vegan pizza, but also the best! They have everything from vegan pepperoni to vegan buffalo and so much more.

Don’t Miss: Order the fan-favorite Vegan Mac Pizza topped with actual vegan mac and cheese. Make sure to check it out when you’re in the area!

7. Plum Bistro, 1429 12th Ave

Calling All: Families and friend groups that are looking to accommodate plant-based eaters without sacrificing a great dining experience for everyone else who isn't vegan.

Plant Yourself: In the gorgeous ambiance of this bistro, which is cozy, elegant and accessible. The knowledgable staff and will walk you through the entirely plant-based menu if you have any questions or need suggestions. Plum Bistro is owned by Makini Howell, who is recognized by the New York Times as one of the 16 black chefs changing food in America.

Don’t Miss: Inventive dishes like Sweet & Spicy General Tso's Cauliflower is a healthy spin on a classic favorite. The pizzas are loaded with veggies and house-made "meats" that will delight vegans and non-vegans alike. For dinner, the Blistered Tomato Pasta with King Oyster Mushroom Scallops is guaranteed to impress on a date.

Don’t Forget: A craft cocktail and a fruit tart to round out your meal. Presentation is everything here at Plum Bistro, where every dish is a work of art, but the quality of taste is equally as impressive.

8. Harvest Beat, 1711 North 25th Street

Plant Yourself: In Harvest Beat's warm, welcoming, sophisticated atmosphere. Be prepared to be here for at least an hour and a half to enjoy the restaurant's multi-course meals, ranked Best Vegetarian Restaurant by Restaurant Guru 2019. Sit by the bar to witness the chefs busy at work creating plant-based masterpieces.

Calling All: Vegetarians and vegans planning a celebratory dinner or date night. While this restaurant is on the pricier side, dining here is an unforgettable experience thanks to their innovative food combinations, stellar presentation and delicious wine pairings.

Take Note: The 5-course dinners have a fixed menu of farm-to-table vegan dishes. Before the meal, the chef presents the menu to the room of diners, explaining which ingredients are sourced from local farm partners and giving context to deliciously fresh offerings. If you're looking to impress a vegan or vegetarian in your life, this is the place.