For many, the Motor City elicits thoughts of revved engines and chrome wheels; not tantalizing plant-based fare. But, over the past six years, the food scene in Detroit has experienced a renaissance. The days of hunting for a basic black bean burger and mindlessly munching on iceberg lettuce are gone! Detroit has graced many “top 10 best cities for vegan food” lists, enticing visitors to come and see what all the fuss is about. When you get the chance to visit, make sure you check out these seven best restaurants to eat plant-based, vegan, and vegetarian in Detroit.

1. Street Beet, 4626 3rd Ave

Calling All: Anyone craving Taco Bell-style fare, with a serious upgrade. Have you ever wished there was a totally plant-based version of the fast-food chain? Then, this spot is for you. And, if Taco Bell was never your jam, don’t worry! They have plenty of other plant-based comfort foods to fill you up.

Plant Yourself: Street Beet is the creative genius of Nina Paletta and Meghan Shaw, who originally started as a weekly pop-up at Eastern Market in Detroit. Their popular "Taco Hell” menu created a buzz in the local food scene, causing people to line up for hours to ensure they snagged a sleazy gordita. Their menu has since expanded to include other crowd favorites like a hot chicken sando, cheezy potato thriller, or a chicken Caesar wrap. If you don’t find something you like here, then I think you should have your taste buds checked out!

Don’t Miss: My personal favorite, their “Nachos Hell Grande.” These aren’t your ordinary, boring nachos. They are piled high with loads of zesty walnut chorizo, vegan nacho cheese, and topped with cashew sour cream and guacamole.

Leave Room For: A slice of cheesecake prepared by another amazing metro Detroit vegan culinary genius, Blck Cocoa Bakes.

Take Note: Currently, Street Beet is operating out of Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit with limited hours and dine-in service; Thursday through Saturday, 4 to 9 pm., and Sunday, 3 to 8 pm. Carry-out service is available through their online system.

2. Chili Mustard Onions, 3411 Brush St

Calling All: Everyone! This is a perfect spot for omnivores, plant-based eaters, and those who are veg-curious. This little American-style café is serving up the best comfort food that will have you say, is this really vegan?

Plant Yourself: Detroit is well known for its battle over who has the best Coney dog but before 2018 there was never a plant-based, organic version. The food scene shake-up was met with delight by veggie lovers while omnivores thought this addition to the city was just plain crazy. The small 30-person restaurant has proven naysayers wrong and pre-pandemic, grabbing a seat during the lunch rush was sheer luck!

Don’t Miss: You can’t leave without trying the city’s one and only Vegan Coney Dog! It is a Lightlife Smart dog smothered in a rich chili sauce that has the right amount of heat and flavor. Their “Big Mock” is another crowd favorite. A spin on McDonald’s Big Mac but with no beef patties, vegan cheese, and their own, homemade, special sauce. Gluten-free buns are also available.

Take Note: Currently, they are not open for dine-in service, only carryout. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 12 to 5 p.m. and Friday to Saturday, from 12 until 6 p.m.

3. Detroit Vegan Soul, 19614 Grand River Ave and 8029 Agnes St

Calling All: Lovers of delicious soul food, that are looking for a health-full twist. All of the dishes stand behind the restaurant’s slogan, “Soul Food Made From Whole Food.”

Plant Yourself: This Black, female-owned business is one of the city’s most popular plant-based gems. For health reasons, the ladies behind Detroit Vegan Soul made the switch to a vegan diet and with that started experimenting with favorite family recipes. Through their amazing selection of plant-based soul food, they are showing diners that plant-based food is not only healthy but incredibly tasty.

Don’t Miss: If you like soul food, then you must order their Soul Platter. It is full of their favorite veganized soulful recipes – “Catfish” tofu, mac-n-cheese, smoked collard greens, candied yams, black-eyed peas, and a savory cornbread muffin. Make sure you wash it down with a glass of naturally sweet, hibiscus tea.

Leave Room For: One of their homemade, devilishly decadent desserts! Their desserts change weekly but if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a slice of their deliciously rich chocolate cake don’t miss it!

Take Note: There are two locations: 8029 Agnes St. Detroit, MI 48214 and 19614 Grand River Ave. Detroit, MI 48223. Currently, they are only open for carry-out orders which can be placed online. Their hours are Tuesday- Saturday 12 – 6 p.m.

4. Seva, 66 E Forest Ave

Calling All: Anyone who is a picky eater, has dietary restrictions, or is just looking for a good mix of vegetarian and vegan food. Their restaurant is 100 percent vegetarian, easily about 90 percent of the menu is vegan.

Plant Yourself: This Detroit hot spot originally started with its first location in the 70s just outside the city limits in Ann Arbor. Luckily, they made the move to Midtown Detroit 10 years ago. The menu features a mix of internationally inspired dishes and just good ole comfort food. They also have a full gluten-free menu, and everything is well marked if you have any food sensitivities.

Don’t Miss: I’m one of those odd birds who likes breakfast for dinner, so my go-to dish is their tofu scramble. Now before you think, that’s boring, I promise you theirs is not! Enhanced with fresh rosemary and covered with a healthy amount of melty vegan cheese, this is not your basic tofu scramble. Pro tip: switch out their roasted potatoes for their crispy sweet yam fries. They also have a full bar mixing up cocktails, mocktails, shakes, and anything else your heart desires.

Leave Room: For one of their fabulous homemade desserts. The menu regularly changes to feature seasonal flavors, but you can never go wrong with a slice of vegan cake. They also always have a gluten-free dessert option.

Take Note: They are open for limited in-door dining as well as carryout. Masks are required for dine-in services. Their hours are Monday through Sunday, from 12 to 8 p.m.

5. Cold Truth, 4240 Cass Ave Suite 100

Calling All: Ice cream and treat lovers!

Plant Yourself: This new kid on the block is dishing out amazing vegan soft serve concoctions, baked goods, “miracle bowls” and special hot chocolates to warm you up. The creative minds are always churning out new flavors and toppings from the blood orange and roasted pistachio soft serve topped with toasted coconut to vegan cookie dough or blueberry basil compote. You’re bound to stumble upon something you can’t leave without.

Don’t Miss: One of their newest vegan flavors, lemon curd! It’s just the right amount of sweet, mouth-puckering goodness that you want in a lemon dessert. Top it with blueberry basil compote and a dusting of graham crackers. You also shouldn’t leave without grabbing one of their gluten-free and vegan cinnamon rolls.

Take Note: They always have two vegan soft serve flavors, but they do rotate and change flavors regularly. They are open Saturday and Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m., orders can be placed in person or via Doordash.

6. Takoi, 2520 Michigan Ave

Calling All: Those looking for a hip spot for a date night or just looking to enjoy fresh, aromatic Asian flavors.

Plant Yourself: While Takoi isn’t fully plant-based, they understand the importance of making great, flavorful options accessible to their guests. Their Southeast Asian flavors are spicy, sweet, and bold. Plant-based eaters will not be disappointed by a lackluster noodle dish. The menu is well marked for dishes that are vegan, can be made vegan, and gluten-free.

Don’t Miss: Start with a spicy Som Tum Thai salad which features fresh green papaya, chilies, and tamarind giving it sweetness and depth, just make sure to let them know you want it vegan and they’ll omit the fish sauce. For your main course, you can’t go wrong with their Green Curry with Roti. Be warned, it does pack a little bit of heat.

Leave Room: Homemade vegan coconut milk ice cream served with mango puree, and almond crumb.

Take Note: They are open for limited in-door dining as well as carryout. Masks are required for dine-in services. The current hours are Tuesday until Saturday from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

7. Grandma Bob’s, 2135 Michigan Ave

Calling All: Lovers of delicious homemade Detroit-style, deep-dish vegan pizza!

Plant Yourself: For a delicious assortment of vegan pizza pies. These crispy deep-dish slices of cheesy goodness have been recognized as one of metro Detroit’s best pizzas. This is one pizza place where vegans can breathe a sigh of relief and say, “so long” to the days of boring vegan cheese pizza. The menu features interesting concoctions like a “Gyro” featuring plant-based meat and feta, topped with veggies and a homemade, vegan ranch, or a “Big Mack” topped with impossible crumble, vegan cheese, vegan thousand island dressing, lettuce, pickles, and onions!

Don’t Miss: Adding on an order of vegan cheese bread – how many places have vegan cheese bread to go along with your pizza!? If you feel like you need to add a little green to your plate, try their cashew Caesar salad made with a zippy homemade Caesar dressing and crunchy croutons.

Save Room: Ice cream! Their ice cream menu features vegan pink vanilla or chocolate custard which can be topped with an assortment of vegan treats. If that’s not exciting enough for you, consider a float or boozy shake. Their floats feature a Detroit classic – Faygo Pop! Or, amp it up with a boozy vegan Jameson shake enhanced with homemade basil syrup and topped with almond whipped cream.

Take Note: They are currently open for limited indoor dining and carryout; masks are required for dine-in services. Their hours are Friday, 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m. Also, all the pizzas can be made gluten-free.