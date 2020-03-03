The 13 Best Places to Eat and Drink Vegan in Houston, Texas

It’s not all steak and barbecue in Texas: As the most diverse city in the U.S. as ranked in a 2019 WalletHub study, Houston has a rich food scene that reflects its multicultural residents. With something delicious to delight everyone’s palate, vegans and vegetarians won’t have any trouble finding places to go to satiate their plant-based cravings. To help you focus in on the best of the best, we recommend these 13 awesome restaurants for vegan meals in Houston:

1. Green Seed Vegan, 4320 Almeda Road

Calling All: Diners who want delicious, healthy vegan food served with a side of great customer service. Green Seed Vegan is a casual restaurant with a completely vegan menu.

Be Sure to Have: One of their fresh-pressed paninis. It’s hard to choose with mouthwatering options like the Tosh (maple jerk garbanzo tempeh with grilled plantains, spinach, and jerk aioli) and the PB&P (caramelized plantains topped with spinach and peanut butter spread). The paninis are served on French bread, but if you’re going gluten-free, you can swap that out for a brown rice wrap, raw collard wrap, or bed of microgreens.

Leave Room For: Their cauliflower nuggets or sweet potato dill fries as a side dish. Both are addictive options that are sure to be the perfect accompaniment to whichever main you choose.

Take Note: Green Seed Vegan is open every day of the week from 11 am to 8 pm, so whether you need some no-brainer weekday sustenance or want a delicious weekend meal, they’re there for you!

2. Verdine, 449 West 19th Street

Calling All: Vegans, “veg-curious,” and their friends and family who want to enjoy a meal with great ambiance. Verdine is a stylish spot that along with its full-service vegan menu serves beer and wine and has a dog-friendly patio, making it a great choice for a group to have a fun time out, whether or not they’re plant-based eaters.

Be Sure to Try: The Jackfruit Carnitas, which are tacos filled with smoked, pulled jackfruit and topped off with corn salsa, pickled red onions, and chipotle aioli—or the Waterworks Cheeseburger, which is a Beyond Meat burger with all the signature Fixin's.

Order to Share: The Orange Cauliflower as an appetizer. Bearing a resemblance to widely popular orange chicken, this mouthwatering vegan version takes tempura-battered cauliflower and coats it in a sweet orange chili sauce.

Leave Room For: One of their gluten-free baked doughnuts (only available on Saturdays and Sundays). You can grab the salty-sweet treat that is their maple ‘bacon’ flavor or check out their flavor of the week.

Take Note: It might be a little tricky to find Verdine’s front door. Look for them in the back half of the building behind Jinya Ramen and next to Floyd’s 99 Barbershop.

3. Pepper Tree, 3821 Richmond Ave

Calling All: People hungry for homestyle Asian food. Pepper Tree is run by a vegetarian couple who focuses on cooking wholesome Asian dishes like they would make for their very own family, and everything is 100% vegan.

Be Sure to Have: A little bit of everything! Pepper Tree has a lunch buffet during the week and a buffet throughout the day on the weekends. At their buffet, you’ll find an assortment of hot and cold dishes along with soups, a salad bar, and housemade desserts. Their vegan sushi, dumplings, General Tso's vegan chicken, crispy vegan egg rolls, and sweet and sour vegan “fish” sticks are particularly tasty.

Leave Room For: Sesame balls or their famous coconut cake. Whether you come for the buffet or order a la carte, you can’t leave here without ending on a sweet note!

Take Note: Pepper Tree doesn’t use any MSG when making their food. They also use triple-filtered water when serving water, washing their vegetables, and cooking their food.

4. Doshi House, 3419 Emancipation Ave

Calling All: Coffee and tea lovers looking for a relaxing place to grab a bite. Known for its beverage program, Doshi House also serves vegan food.

Be Sure to Have: The Mumbai Street panini. This flavorful sandwich comes with a long list of delicious ingredients, including curried samosa potato, pickled jalapeño, and masala hummus.

Leave Room for: One of their coffees, teas, tonics, or infusions. After all, their drinks are their main draw! There are quite a lot of options to choose from in either category, but their lattes are favorites with visitors.

Take Note: Don’t expect a traditional sit-down restaurant with table service here. Doshi House is much more coffee shop where you can enjoy some tasty food while chatting with friends or getting some work done.

5. Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine, 912 Westheimer Road

Calling All: Fans of authentic Mediterranean food. Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine isn’t a vegan restaurant, but its menu does have delicious options for plant-based eaters.

Be Sure to Have: The 4 Veggie Sides combo platter or their falafel combo platter. You’ll get to take your pick from their many different salads, hot vegetable sides, and dips—things like tabouli, green lentil salad, pomegranate eggplant, caramelized onion hummus, saffron rice, and so much more.

Leave Room for: Some of their warm, freshly baked pita bread. Two pieces come with every combo platter, but you can always get more!

Take Note: If you’re not sure what is or isn’t vegan on their menu, don’t hesitate to ask one of their staff members.

6. Loving Hut, 2825 South Kirkwood Road #100

Calling All: Health and budget-conscious eaters. Loving Hut has an all-vegan menu made from high-quality ingredients. They use non-GMO products whenever possible, and notably, their soy proteins are all non-GMO. You’ll also find that their dishes are pretty affordable with many hovering just under $10.

Be Sure to Have: The King’s Pad Thai. This beauty keeps it vegan by making the dish with rice noodles, vegan sea crescents (instead of shrimp), tofu, and an assortment of colorful veggies in a homemade sauce. If that’s not your jam, try the Golden BBQ Vermicelli, which has BBQ soy protein that may have your non-vegan friends saying, “Hey, this tastes just meat!”

Order to Share: The Golden Wontons or the Golden Rolls. Both have fillings made from a mixture of vegetables along with sweet and sour sauce for dipping.

Leave Room for: Their cheesecake, which is made without dairy, eggs, or honey but is still totally delectable.

Take Note: Loving Hut doesn’t just serve Asian dishes! They also have burgers and wraps for those in the mood for something else.

7. Veegos, 10932 Westheimer Road #A

Calling All: Mexican food fanatics. Veegos is in the business of serving up authentic Mexican dishes—and oh yeah, they’re vegan!

Be Sure to Have: This is a tough one, so here’s three. Their nachos: The tortilla chips come fully loaded with veggies, cashew cheese, and sour cream along with your choice of beans, pastor, or jackfruit. We recommend the pastor, which is their meat substitute made from spice-marinated soy flour. You also can’t go wrong with their enchilada plate, which gives you the choice of pastor or jackfruit and red chile or green tomatilla sauce. Then, there is the pozole, a corn hominy stew with veggies.

Leave Room for: One of their aguas frescas or vegan horchata (yes, it’s thing here!) for a refreshing beverage to wash down all of that delicious food.

8. Govinda’s Vegetarian Cuisine, 1320 West 34th Street

Calling All: Those with a big appetite for Indian food. Come hungry to Govinda’s Vegetarian Cuisine because this establishment offers visitors a buffet of plant-based dishes with Indian flavors.

Be Sure to Have: A sampling of all the vegan dishes. The buffet selection rotates depending on the day, but there are always some tasty vegan foods to be had. For example, you might try their saag aloo (spinach and potatoes), chana masala (chickpea curry), vegetable kofta, or BBQ tofu. Since it’s buffet style, why not get a little of each to find your favorite?

Leave Room for: Something from their salad bar and some of their freshly made roti. You may be filling up on their other hot entrees, but these are also worth a try and will round out your buffet meal.

Take Note: Govinda’s menu is a mix of vegetarian and vegan dishes, but if you want strictly vegan, we recommend visiting on a Wednesday or Sunday as those are the days when all of their servings are vegan.

9. Local Foods, 2424 Dunstan Road

Calling All: Hungry folk interested in eating local. As hinted at in their name, Local Foods makes their menu using local ingredients that are carefully sourced. If you’re curious about the farms and purveyors they get their food from, you can see a list on their website.

Be Sure to Have: Whatever vegan dish catches your eye that day! It’s hard to give a specific recommendation since the menu can vary depending on the season and what location you’re at. Some items you may be able to order include their vegan meatball sub, quinoa burger, and garden sammie.

Order to Share: The cashew queso. Who can say no to chili con queso? This vegan version comes with pico de gallo and vegan taco meat.

Take Note: There are five different locations of Local Foods around Houston. You can find them in The Village, Upper Kirby, Tanglewood, Downtown, and The Heights.

10. Burganic Hub, 2721 Chimney Rock Road

Calling All: Burger fiends. Burganic Hub seeks to bring better ingredients to “fast food”-type food. They have traditional meat burgers on their menu, but they also have a section for vegetarian and vegan burgers.

Be Sure to Have: The Beyond Vegan Burger. Even those who aren’t following a plant-based diet won’t be missing meat with this burger.

Leave Room for: Their fries. There’s something incomplete about a burger meal without some fries on the side. Take your pick between regular potato fries or the sweet potato fries.

Take Note: If you’re in a hurry or picking up food for the family, it’s no problem. Feel free to get your order as take out!

11. Quan Yin Vegetarian Restaurant, 10804 Bellaire Boulevard #E

Calling All: People craving Asian food and/or are on a budget. Located in a strip mall, Quan Yin Vegetarian Restaurant may not seem like much from the outside, but inside they’re serving up delicious, inexpensive Asian dishes that seem like they contain meat but actually have vegan substitutes.

Be Sure to Have: The salted tofu. Once you’ve tried the flavor bombs that are these salty little cubes of fried tofu, you may not be able to get enough.

Leave Room for: Their fried dumplings and eggless egg rolls. Splitting these two appetizers is a solid way to get your meal going.

Take Note: With the nature of the dishes at Quan Yin Vegetarian Restaurant, it’s fun to share multiple items with whoever you’re dining with. Then you get to try even more of their appetizing offerings!

12. Field of Greens Restaurant, 2320 West Alabama Street

Calling All: Restaurant go-ers who like plenty of plant-based options to choose from. Field of Greens Restaurant is definitely not short on vegan dishes. Their menu has starters, salads, raw foods, burgers, sandwiches, soups, other special entrees, and dessert—and with a variety in each category.

Be Sure to Have: The veggie lasagna. This rendition of the comfort food has layers of roasted zucchini, squash, mushrooms, and spinach filling covered in their homemade marinara sauce. Another popular order is their eggplant “parmesan,” which is made with herb-breaded eggplant and marinara sauce.

Leave Room for: Sweet potato fries. Even if you didn’t order a burger or sandwich, you might want to go and give these yummy sweet potato fries a try.

Take Note: Field of Greens serves a limited number of non-vegan options, which are clearly marked on their menu. They also have a kids menu to suit the little veg-eater in your life.

13. Green Vegetarian Cuisine, 6720 Chimney Rock Road

Calling All: People who want to eat more plant-based foods without sacrificing flavor or their traditional favorites. While it might seem hard to imagine vegan or vegetarian versions of beloved Southern comfort cuisine, Green Vegetarian Cuisine does just that. They’re also a kosher restaurant that welcomes the Jewish community.

Be Sure to Have: One of their many standouts like the chik'n fried chik'n, jalapeno cheeseburger, fajita plate, or Mediterranean bowl.

Order to Share: Cauliflower Hot Wings. These drool-worthy cauliflower bites are tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with some poblano ranch for dipping. You may even want the whole appetizer all to yourself.

Leave Room For: A cupcake for dessert. Green Vegetarian Cuisine has its own bakery so what they offer for dessert changes daily and is baked fresh. If you get a chance, try one of their cupcakes to finish off your meal. You may not be missing “traditional” pastries with a taste of one of their vegan creations.

Take Note: While some of their menu items have eggs and cheese in them, they can make dishes vegan for you with substitutions so don’t hesitate to ask.