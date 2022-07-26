Happy World Tofu Day to the plant-based, spongey, absorbant soy-based protein with a well-rounded resume. Tofu is used in all kinds of different plant-based dishes, from Asian-fusion style stir fry to teriyaki 'chicken' to mimic the taste and texture of meat and eggs. When tofu is crumbled, it's often used as an 'egg' scramble, and when it's blended, tofu makes for the perfect sauce thickener, cream cheese, or anything that needs a boost of texture. But aside from its adaptability, tofu can be an added benefit to your health.

Tofu contains important antioxidants and acts as an anti-inflammatory to benefit overall health by helping to prevent diseases and boost immunity. It's also a good source of 'complete' protein with 20 grams of protein per cup, in addition to fiber, iron, magnesium, potassium, and manganese. If you're eating plant-based and are looking for a way to increase your protein intake, or simply want a healthier-for-you protein option, take a look at these 10 different recipes, and choose the one that suits your taste buds!

attachment-attachment-IMG_7612 loading...

1. Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu With Vegetables,

Turn up the heat with this Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu, an easy-to-make dish with a sweet and tangy flavor, loaded with vegetables to fuel your body. Serve it over a bed of brown rice and garnish it with fresh herbs, chili peppers, and toasted cashews.

Recipe: Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu With Vegetables

attachment-attachment-IMG_6725-2 loading...

2. Vegan Baked Tofu Teriyaki

Making a delicious teriyaki sauce has never been easier – this one takes just five minutes. Mixed in with some crispy baked tofu, rice, and veggies on the side and you’ve got yourself a flavorful, high protein meal so good you’ll be getting for up seconds.

Recipe: Vegan Baked Tofu Teriyaki

attachment-IMG_5447 loading...

3. Vegan Kung Pao Tofu

If you’re craving a dish packed with veggies with a bit of a kick then we've got you covered with this Vegan Kung Pao Tofu. This is an easy recipe to make whether you want to make dinner for the whole family or meal prep dinner for the next few days.

Recipe: Vegan Kung Pao Tofu

attachment-crispy2-e1578686861629 loading...

4. Crispy Baked Tofu

These tofu slices are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. This is a very easy recipe to make, is delicious on its own, and even better when paired with your favorite dipping sauce.

Recipe: Crispy Baked Tofu

attachment-IMG_4746 loading...

5. Sweet & Sticky Crispy Tofu "Chicken"

Here's an insider trick: By freezing and thawing your tofu (not once but twice), you end up with a meat-like texture, perfect for making this Sweet & Sticky Tofu Crispy "Chicken."

Recipe: Sweet & Sticky Crispy Tofu "Chicken"

attachment-curry-e1578688963601 loading...

6. Easy Vegan Tofu Curry

Love curry? Make it with tofu with this easy vegan recipe that requires two easy parts: Baking tofu and mixing spices together for the perfect curry sauce.

Recipe: Easy Vegan Tofu Curry

attachment-attachment-IMG_6956 loading...

7. Dairy-Free Loaded Tofu Scramble Quesadilla

Need a new breakfast option? Make this tofu scramble quesadilla to switch things up. If it's your first time eating tofu as an egg substitute, no worries, you won't be able to tell the difference!

Recipe: Dairy-Free Loaded Tofu Scramble Quesadilla

attachment-IMG_3908 loading...

8. Japanese Vegan Tofu Katsu Dinner

If you love Japanese cuisine, you'll be happy to know that there are so many Japanese dishes like ramen, tempura udon, takoyaki, and sushi that can easily be made plant-based. One particular fan-favorite Japanese meal is a tonkatsu dinner, which is not vegan, but here we show you how delicious and easy making a totally vegan Tofu Katsu dinner can be.

Recipe: Japanese Vegan Tofu Katsu Dinner

attachment-IMG_2992 loading...

9. Crispy Tofu Satay Bowl

Do you ever get those days where you don’t feel like putting much effort into making dinner? Here's the perfect meal that will satisfy your palette even on the laziest of days. Make this crispy tofu satay bowl in less than 20 minutes.

Recipe: Crispy Tofu Satay Bowl

attachment-IMG_4532 loading...

10. Black Pepper Tofu

This Black Pepper Tofu can be whipped up in 30 minutes making it the perfect last-minute meal that's packed with protein. Because this recipe is so simple to make, it’s easy to cook in large batches, making it a great recipe to meal prep for the week. Serve it with rice and a side of your favorite veggies to complete this nutrient-dense dish.

Recipe: Black Pepper Tofu

For more great dairy-free recipes, check out The Beet's recipe library of more than 1,000 vegan or plant-based recipes.