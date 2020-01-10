Crispy Baked Tofu

These tofu slices are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. This is a very easy recipe to make and is delicious on its own and even better when paired with your favorite dipping sauce.

You can easily make this gluten-free by subbing out the breadcrumbs for gluten-free breadcrumbs and the flour for any kind of gluten-free flour! Also, as these sit out they will lose their crisp. So, if you have any leftovers, simply pop it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes to warm them up and give them their crisp back!

Serving Size: Makes 16 Pieces

INGREDIENTS:

1-2 14oz Block Extra Firm Tofu

Batter

2/3 Cup Non-Dairy Milk, unsweetened

2 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour

2 Tbsp Ground Flaxseeds

1/2 Tsp Salt

Coating

1 Cup Breadcrumbs

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Onion Powder

1 Tsp Smoked Paprika

1/2 Tsp All-Spice

1/2 Tsp Salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

Drain and press your tofu for 10-15 minutes. While your tofu is being pressed, prep your batter by mixing all ingredients in a bowl until combined. For the breadcrumb coating, take a deep dish and combine all ingredients until evenly mixed. Once tofu is pressed, cut into squares with about a 1.5cm-2cm thickness. Preheat oven and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Dip your tofu square into the batter until fully coated. Transfer the battered tofu to you the breadcrumb coating and fully coat it. Transfer your breadcrumb coated tofu to the baking tray. Repeat with the rest of the tofu pieces. Lightly spray the breadcrumb coated tofu with oil. Bake for 20 minutes. Flipping halfway and spraying the other side with oil. Serve with rice or simply eat as is with your favourite dipping! Enjoy!

Nutritional Notes per serving:

(½ recipe) 452 calories, 31g protein, 49g carbs, 5g fiber, 16g fat