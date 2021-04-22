What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Kung Pao Tofu

If you’re craving a dish packed with veggies with a bit of a kick then we've got you covered with this Vegan Kung Pao Tofu. This is an easy recipe to make whether you want to make dinner for the whole family or meal prep dinner for the next few days. This recipe is loaded with veggies like bell peppers which are a great source of vitamin C, and tofu which is a great source of protein, calcium, and iron. For an even meatier texture to your tofu, try freezing your tofu overnight and then thawing it out a few hours before cooking.

This recipe has three main components: Veggies, crispy baked tofu, and sauce. Having all of these prepared beforehand will make things a lot easier when it’s time to cook. If you aren’t a fan of baking your tofu, you can also fry these in the pan as well. If you’re frying, just heat up 2-3 Tbsp of oil over medium heat and fry your tofu for 2-3 minutes on each side. Kung Pao Tofu usually has roasted peanuts in it, however, if you have a peanut allergy you can easily substitute cashews.

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 25 Min

Total Time: 35 Min

Servings: 4-5 People