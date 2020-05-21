What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Crispy Tofu Satay Bowl

Do you ever get those days where you just don’t feel like putting much effort into making dinner? Here's the perfect meal that will satisfy your palette even on the laziest of days. For this recipe, I chopped up some tofu, threw some seasonings on it, and let the oven do the work. Then I threw a couple of ingredients into a bowl, whisked it together, and made a sauce. I poured that sauce over my tofu and thus, this Crispy Tofu Satay Bowl was born. Sometimes the best meals are the ones with the least effort.

This recipe is high in protein and is perfect with any of your favourite sides. Have some leftover rice? Or maybe some soba noodles? Pair your starch with any favourite veggies like broccoli, kale, bell peppers, etc, and you’ve got yourself a well-balanced meal! Traditionally, Satay is served with a peanut sauce, but if you have a nut allergy or live with someone who does (like me), then you can always sub the peanut butter with a nut-free butter! The great thing about this recipe is while the tofu is baking, you can prepare any of your favourite sides. No need to multitask from then pan to the cutting board. Again, let the oven do the work. This is why this recipe has quickly become a staple meal of mine and I hope it can become one of your go-to's as well.

Crispy Tofu Satay Bowl

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 30 Min

Total Time: 40 Min

Ingredients

For the Crispy Tofu

Extra Firm Tofu, drained and pressed

1 Tbsp Neutral Oil

2 Tbsp Cornstarch

½ Tsp Smoked Paprika

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

½ Tsp Pepper

½ Tsp Salt

¼ Tsp Ground Cumin

For the Peanut Sauce

½ Cup Peanut Butter, or nut-free butter if allergic

2 Tbsp Tamari, or Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp Rice Vinegar

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

1 Tbsp Agave Syrup, or Maple Syrup

¼ Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Sriracha

1-2 Tbsp Water

Serve with: Rice, veggies, or any of your favourite sides.

Instructions