Enjoy the rest of the summer with these 11 fan-favorite plant-based recipes: We curated this batch of recipes based on the most clicks on our daily newsletter, likes on Instagram, shares on Facebook, and retweets on Twitter, thanks to you.

Drum roll, please. In first place was our most liked post: A reel showing how to make our easy vegan hash browns with just three ingredients, not including the salt and pepper (some followers pointed that out). Simply peel potatoes, soak and rise them, and bake them in the oven, it's that simple.

In second place was the summer ratatouille with a saucy tomato base and an assortment of summer squash. This colorful dish was our most clicked-on recipe in The Beet's daily newsletter, and subscribers who shared a picture of their recreation ate the veggies in a mug, bowl, or right out of the skillet.

For sweets and treats, the Watermelon Margarita reel received the best feedback on Instagram, and those who made it said it turned out "perfect, no need to alter the recipe." Turns out, it's not hard to love a refreshing fruit juice spiked with tequila on a hot day!

The list of your favorite recipes goes on, everything from appetizers like vegan 'pigs' in a blanket to a creamy vegan spinach and artichoke dip to main dishes you'll want to serve to the whole family, and sweet and refreshing desserts you'll wish you found sooner.

attachment-Hashbrown Patties 01 loading...

1. Easy 3-Ingredient Crispy, Golden Brown Vegan Hash Brown Patties

With almost 900 likes on the Instagram video of these easy vegan hashbrowns, this is our most popular recipe on social media yet! The 3-ingredient recipe is as easy as it gets, and the how-to video is a must-watch.

Recipe: 3-Ingredient Crispy, Golden Brown Vegan Hash Brown Patties

attachment-salad loading...

2. Chickpea Salad Niçoise with Dairy-Free Lemon Dijon Dressing

Looking for a healthy lunch option? A dish to serve dinner to guests before the main course? Make this niçoise salad fully loaded with hearty potatoes, an array of vegetables, and seasoned chickpeas instead of tuna. Each crunchy bite is full of flavor and fiber so you'll feel satisfied and fuller longer, a healthier way to eat to maintain or lose weight.

Recipe: Chickpea Salad Niçoise with Dairy-Free Lemon Dijon Dressing

Healthy Summer Rainbow Ratatouille the Whole Family Will Love loading...

3. Healthy Summer Rainbow Ratatouille

Chosen by you, this rainbow ratatouille was our most popular recipe in The Beet's daily newsletter, and subscribers who made it loved how "easy" it was to make and how "fresh" the dish tasted. Use up your summer produce and serve this saucy, hearty dish in a skillet for a healthy plant-based dinner.

Recipe: Healthy Summer Rainbow Ratatouille

attachment-attachment-Summer-Pizza-061 loading...

4. Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

Whip up this healthy summer pizza topped with artichokes, olives, tomatoes, and dairy-free cheese. In this recipe, you'll make the dough from scratch, so plan ahead or skip that step and buy dairy-and-egg-free pre-made pizza dough from your local grocer.

Recipe: Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

attachment-attachment-mini_hot_dogs_05 loading...

5. Vegan Pigs in a Blanket

If you're planning a cocktail party or a summer get-together, start off by serving these meatless pigs in a blanket and see if your guests can tell the difference from the traditional recipe. Be sure to add ketchup and mustard for dipping.

Recipe: Vegan Pigs in a Blanket

attachment-attachment-Spinach-Artichoke-Dip-2 loading...

6. Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

Cheesy, gooey, and delicious, this dairy-free spinach artichoke dip is made in 30 minutes or less. Serve it with homemade tortilla chips or a toasted baguette and enjoy!

Recipe: Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

attachment-attachment-Stuffed-Bell-Peppers-01 loading...

7. Vegan Stuffed Veggie Peppers with Meatless Crumbles

If you're looking for an easy, healthy dish to make for dinner that doesn't require a lot of clean-up, these vegan stuffed peppers with meatless crumbles are your answer. Just bake them in an oven-safe tray, garnish, and devour.

Recipe: Vegan Stuffed Veggie Peppers with Meatless Crumbles

attachment-attachment-attachment-thai_noodle_salad_06 loading...

8. Easy Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Dressing

For a chilled, refreshing lunch, make this bright and delicious Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Dressing that's naturally gluten-free, plant-based, and has the option to be oil-free. This dish is packed with flavor and texture from the crunchy veggies, chewy noodles, and creamy peanut dressing.

Recipe: Easy Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Dressing

How to make 5-Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream Made in Under 15 Minutes Evi Oravecz loading...

9. Five Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream

There's nothing sweeter than fresh strawberry dairy-free ice cream in the summertime. With just five ingredients, you'll make the most delicious, creamy treat everyone will want to get their hands on. Store leftovers in the freezer and enjoy homemade ice cream all week long.

Recipe: 5-Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream

attachment-mousse loading...

10. Rich and Velvety Vegan Chocolate Mousse

Want a chocolatey chilled treat to enjoy in the hot sun? This vegan chocolate mousse is all that! Made with silken tofu and natural ingredients, enjoy the taste of a healthier dessert.

Recipe: Rich and Velvety Vegan Chocolate Mousse

attachment-attachment-Watermelon-Margarita-06 loading...

11. The Best and Easiest Watermelon Margaritas (3 Ingredients!)

'Cheers' the rest of summer with a watermelon margarita in hand. This ultra-refreshing drink only calls for three ingredients!

Recipe: Watermelon Margaritas (3 Ingredients!)