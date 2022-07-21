This chocolate mousse is thick, rich, and velvety, and uses silken tofu, a stellar ingredient in desserts as it gives a creamy and luscious texture. Its mild flavor also allows for other ingredients to shine — in this recipe, chocolate! This is one of my husband, Mitch’s, all-time favorite desserts and one that convinced him, in those early transition days, that we could still enjoy our favorite recipes on a plant-based diet.

Before You Make the Vegan Chocolate Mousse

The chocolate mousse can be made up to one week in advance. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

Tips on How to Make Vegan Chocolate Mousse

Squeezing the tofu to remove excess water will result in a thicker mousse.

You might have to squeeze the tofu in two batches, especially if using a

kitchen towel. You can make this mousse in a high-speed blender instead of a food processor.

It might require more almond milk for blending. Use the tamper while blending on medium speed for the best result.

If you do not have a tamper, stop the blender from time to time and stir with a wooden spoon to help the blending process.

How to Make Oil-Free Chocolate Mousse

Omit the coconut oil when melting the chocolate. The mousse will not be quite as silky smooth, but it will still be near perfect!

Vegan Chocolate Mousse

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

2 bars (7 ounces/200 g each), 70% dark chocolate, broken into chunks

teaspoon coconut oil

2 blocks (12 ounces/340 g each) of silken tofu

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

¼ cup cocoa powder

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

4 to 6 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk, more as needed

Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

Instructions