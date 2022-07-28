Crispy, crunchy, and golden brown, these vegan hash brown patties are made using just three ingredients. Make them for Sunday brunch this weekend!

All you need is potatoes, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to make a healthier version of everyone's favorite morning side dish. Serve them with sugar-free ketchup, dairy-free sour cream, or sriracha for a spicy kick.

Your mom will also be happy to know you’re looking after her health this year! Potatoes are a great source of potassium and fiber, both of which are deficient in the standard American diet. Who knew eating healthy could taste so delicious?!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Cost: $1.43 recipe | $0.09 serving

Vegan Hash Brown Patties

Makes 18 patties

Ingredients

3 large white or yellow potatoes ($1.06)

2 teaspoons garlic powder ($0.02)

3 tablespoons olive or avocado oil ($0.33)

1 ½ teaspoon sea salt ($0.01) (optional)

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper ($0.01) (optional)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F and grease a baking sheet well. Wash and scrub the potatoes, then grate each one on the large side of a box grater. Transfer to a strainer and rinse the potatoes, then transfer to a bowl of cold water to sit for 5 minutes. Drain the water and squeeze the potatoes as thoroughly as you can (cheesecloth works well for this). Then, combine potatoes, garlic, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add small mounds of potatoes to the baking sheet. Even out the edges and gently press down on them to form patties. Bake for 20 minutes, carefully flips, and brush with more oil. Bake another 15-20 minutes, or until golden and crispy. Enjoy while warm with ketchup, dairy-free sour cream, or Sriracha. Enjoy!

Notes

You can also cook the patties in a non-stick skillet with avocado or olive oil. Cook for about 4-5 minutes per side over medium heat.

Nutrition: 1 of 18 servings

Calories 47 | Total Fat 2.1g | Saturated Fat 0.2g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 4.9mg | Total Carbohydrates 6.1g | Dietary Fiber 1.2g | Total Sugars 0g | Protein 1.3g | Calcium 14.5mg | Iron 1.6mg | Potassium 200mg |