Today, Friday the 13th is National Hummus Day. How could something so innocent like mashed chickpeas with tahini and seasoning be celebrated on an unlucky day? Well, we encourage you to try something new with your hummus, just in case the traditional recipe we all eat on the regular turns into an unlucky snack.

We complied five different ways to make hummus: From creamy, thick beet hummus, to roasted carrot hummus. We even have a chef-crafted jalapeno and cilantro hummus if you really want to take this national day to the next level.

For dips with bold flavor, try our cashew hummus and our dark chocolate hummus, or both for the ultimate salty and sweet experience. These spreads are denser than the other three and could be served for dessert. Just be sure to plan ahead if you choose to make the cashew hummus since the nuts have to be soaked for a few hours beforehand.

Enjoy these five spreads however you want to, but we suggest making our homemade, two-ingredient, crispy tortilla chip recipe for dipping, or whip out a bag of pita chips and sliced vegetables like celery, carrots, radishes, cucumbers, and tomatoes for crudités.

With these unique, one-of-a-kind spreads, you'll want to invite over that special someone to impress them with your exquisite taste, and cooking skills. Taste buds are in for a surprise!

attachment-Cashew-Nut-Hummus-the-compassionate-kitchen loading...

1. Cashew Nut Hummus

Cashews have that rich taste that turns spreads and dips into a full-on feast. The density of this hummus is next level so all you need is a light dip unless you love that creamy, thick bite – the choice is yours. Remember to soak the cashews for a few hours before gathering your ingredients to start.

Recipe: Cashew Nut Hummus

attachment-DSC_1244-1-1030x1024 loading...

2. Oil-Free Beet Hummus

Heart-healthy beets add a sweet taste and a beautiful color to everything, including your chips and sliced veggies! This recipe is completely oil-free, decreasing the calorie count of traditional store-bought hummus full of oily ingredients.

Recipe: Oil-Free Beet Hummus

attachment-roasted-carrot-hummus-min1 loading...

3. Roasted Carrot Hummus

This roasted carrot hummus dip is full of flavor made with rosemary, cumin, and cinnamon, and garnished with pomegranate seeds for that bursting rich, citrus taste. The creaminess of this dip comes from a mixture of dairy-free yogurt, tahini, and carrots.

Recipe: Roasted Carrot Hummus

attachment-attachment-Jalapeno-Hummus loading...

4. Hummus Made With Roasted Jalapeños & Cilantro

Patti Delgado, executive chef of Vibrant, a Houston-based health-conscious eatery is the creator of this upscale hummus recipe. She was inspired by chiles toreados, or blistered jalapenos, which she loves to use in dishes. "Then I thought to myself, how can I make hummus a little more fun? So I added the chiles toreados to the food processor along with cilantro and lime juice for some brightness and it all came together," said Delgado. Save leftovers in the fridge for a few days and enjoy this dip all spring and summer long.

Recipe: Hummus Made with Roasted Jalapenos and Cilantro

attachment-attachment-Chocolate-Hummus-2 loading...

5. Vegan Chocolate Hummus

Do you want to ‘have your cake and eat it too? Then try this smooth, creamy, and decadent chocolate hummus. It's so tasty, you won’t believe it’s secretly healthy. Made from buttery chickpeas, rich cacao powder, and a bit of sweetener, you’ll be shocked at how easily it all comes together. Serve it with fruit, pretzels, waffles, pancakes, or toast.

Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Hummus

