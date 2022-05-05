This Mother's Day, surprise your loved one with a plant-based feast served in bed or spread across the dining room table with these 10 easy recipes. Choose from breakfast classics like an egg-less frittata or take it to another level with our apple rose pastries that l like a work of art.

Start mom with our Mocha Smoothie recipe, a caffeinated chocolatey smoothie full of hidden vegetables and fruit to jumpstart mom's morning. Serve the smoothie with one of our many plant-based breakfast options like the Vegan Oat Banana Pancakes for the sweetest food pairing she'll ever taste. There's nothing more delicious than vegan cinnamon-dusted pancakes that are fluffy on the outside and crisp on the edges, just the way these are cooked. Be sure to serve them with extra maple syrup!

We even have options if mom likes to stick to the classics. Whip up our homemade dairy-free cream cheese and spread it on her favorite bagel. Or, make our egg-free vegetable frittata with chickpea flour w has the same consistency and taste as the real thing.

Whatever you choose to make for mom on her special day, she'll be sure to love the thought.

attachment-apple_roses_06 loading...

1. Vegan Apple Rose Pastries

Apple Roses are a beautiful, elegant dessert perfect for Mother’s Day celebration. These puff pastry apple roses are very simple to make, yet they look absolutely stunning.

Recipe: Vegan Apple Rose Pastries for Mother's Day

attachment-Banana Oat Pancakes 2 loading...

2. Vegan Oat Banana Pancakes

These pancakes taste like a treat but are full of wholesome ingredients, most of which you likely already have on hand.

Recipe: Vegan Oat Banana Pancakes

attachment-full_english_breakfast_02 loading...

3. Full English Breakfast Made Vegan

A Vegan Full English Breakfast is the ultimate morning feast. It’s a beautiful plate full of so many tasty things - ‘sausage’, ‘egg’, fried tomatoes, fried mushrooms, baked beans, and toast. It’s all incredibly flavorful and satiating, and will definitely keep you full for a long time.

Recipe: Full English Breakfast Made Vegan

attachment-stuffed_crepes_06 loading...

4. Vegan Savory Stuffed Crêpes

Vegan crêpes are as easy to make at home as flipping a pancake. They are best when fresh, but the leftovers make for a great meal as well. Make a larger batch of crêpes at once, then keep the rest in the fridge and simply pop them into the microwave to warm up, and add your chosen toppings.

Recipe: Vegan Savory Stuffed Crêpes

attachment-attachment-Frittata-0071 loading...

5. Chickpea Vegetable Frittata

Each slice contains almost 15 grams of plant-based protein, ample amounts of B vitamins, and no gluten. Plus, the entire frittata costs less than $4 to make!

Bell pepper, spinach, and red onions all make delicious additions. But you can make this recipe even more cost-effective by using up leftover veggies like mushrooms, potatoes, broccolini, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, green beans, and more.

Recipe: Chickpea Flour Frittata For Under $1 a Serving

attachment-IMG_5544 loading...

6. Vegan Raspberry Crumble Muffins

There's nothing sweeter than surprising your loved one with warm, crisp, crumble muffins on their special day. This easy recipe calls for pantry staples you likely have on hand: Vegan butter, dairy-free yogurt, and fresh raspberries that add a tart, tangy, sweetness to every bite.

Recipe: Vegan Raspberry Crumble Muffins

attachment-IMG_5575 loading...

7. Vegan Mocha Smoothie

Wake mom up with a caffeine-infused smoothie full of hidden greens and fruits, for a healthy jumpstart to the morning this Mother's Day. This smoothie tastes like a dessert but is full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help boost immunity.

Recipe: Vegan Mocha Smoothie

Easy Vegan Breakfast Strata for Mother's Day Britt Berlin loading...

8. Vegan Breakfast Strata

Beloved traditions stay the same but with a plant-based twist. Breakfast strata is a layered casserole typically made with eggs, fresh vegetables, spices, and herbs – basically whatever you enjoy in a frittata. In our dairy-and-egg-free version of this classic breakfast recipe, we swapped real eggs for pourable vegan eggs that are easier to use and better for your health with zero cholesterol and fat.

Recipe: Vegan Breakfast Strata for Mother's Day

Broke Bank Vegan Broke Bank Vegan loading...

9. Vegan Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

If there is one thing you should do this Mother’s Day, it's to make these lemon ricotta pancakes. The flavors are tangy, vibrant, and just the right amount of zesty!

Recipe: Vegan Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

attachment-attachment-Cashew-Cream-Cheese-3 loading...

10. Dairy-free Cream Cheese

You know how much mom loves her bagel with cream cheese first thing in the morning so why not surprise her with the healthier version made with cashews instead of dairy. This cream cheese is easy to make and arguably tastes better than what she's used to.

Recipe: Dairy-free Cream Cheese

For more great recipe lists, check out the ones below.