Vegan Apple Rose Pastries for Mother’s Day

Apple Roses are a beautiful, elegant dessert perfect for Mother’s Day celebration. These puff pastry apple roses are very simple to make, yet they look absolutely stunning.

The technique to make these babies is a lot easier than you would think. All you do is slice your apples very thinly, then soften them by cooking them with cinnamon sugar and lemon juice.

Then you spread some jam over long, thin puff pastry strips, and place the apple slices on top. Then you tightly roll up the puff pastry and place those little roses in a muffin tin. After 30 minutes in the oven, you’ll have gorgeous apple roses.

This recipe is extremely simple, but you can still customize it and add your own spin to it:

Apricot and raspberry jam are especially delicious here, but you can use strawberry, peach, orange, or fig jam as well.

Choose a homemade, low sugar jam for a healthier option.

Instead of jam, you can use vegan Nutella, peanut butter, cashew butter, vanilla pudding, or a mix of cinnamon sugar and margarine too.

To soften the apple slices you can cook, steam, or dehydrate them. Or use the microwave for a couple of minutes.

Choose a variety of apples for different colors and flavors. Play around with sweeter or tarter apples, depending on what you like.

You can also make these roses with different fruits. Peaches and plums work especially great.

Finish off your apple roses with powdered sugar, or a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Instead of small apple roses, you can prepare one large cake as well.

Apple Roses

Makes 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 40 minutes

For 2-3 apples

Ingredients

1 lemon, juiced

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed and rolled out

3-4 tbsp raspberry or apricot jam

2 tbsp melted vegan butter (optional)

powdered sugar to serve

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 F/200 C. Core apples, then using a mandoline or a knife slice them as thin as possible. Place them in a pot with lemon juice, sugar, and cinnamon, and cover with water. Bring to a boil, then let simmer for about 5 minutes, or until they soften. Drain and rinse with cold water. Cut puff pastry into 6 long strips. Brush a strip with some jam, then place apple slices on top, peel side out, slightly overlapping each other, leaving some empty space in the bottom. Fold the bottom piece over the apples, keeping most of the slices exposed. Roll the strip up tightly, creating an apple rose. Place in a muffin tray. Repeat with the rest of the strips. Brush roses with melted butter, then bake for 30-40 minutes, or until golden. Allow roses to cool slightly before removing them from the pan. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

Nutritionals

Calories 296 | Total Fat 16.7g | Saturated Fat 7g | Cholesterol 17mg | Sodium 323mg | Total Carbohydrates 38.9g | Dietary Fiber 2g | Total Sugars 20.3g | Protein 2.1g | Calcium 25mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 68mg |

