Wake mom up with a caffeine-infused smoothie full of hidden greens and fruits, for a healthy jumpstart to the morning this Mother's Day. This smoothie tastes like a dessert but is full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help boost immunity.

This Vegan Mocha smoothie is made with a cup of brewed and chilled coffee and cocoa powder for that rich, chocolatey taste everyone loves. The texture of this smoothie is extra creamy from the bananas, similar to a 'nice' cream.

The flavors are chocolatey from cocoa powder and sweet from the dates while the spinach adds an earthy, rich aftertaste. Pour the smoothie into a glass and top it with dairy-free whipped cream.

attachment-IMG_5575 loading...

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 0 minutes

Vegan Mocha Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 frozen bananas

1 cup frozen spinach

3 dates

1 cup brewed and cooled coffee

2 tbsp cocoa powder

Dairy-free whipped cream

Instructions

Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Top with dairy-free whipped cream and enjoy!

Nutritionals

Calories 314 | Total Fat 2.5g | Saturated Fat 1.1.g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 33mg | Total Carbohydrate 79.6g | Dietary Fiber 12g | Total Sugars 45g | Protein 6.3g | Calcium 68mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 1563mg |

attachment-IMG_5627 (1) loading...

Surprise mom with an entire plant-based spread of savory and sweet goodies served in bed on a tray with a vase of fresh flowers, her favorite cup of coffee or tea, and napkins in case of spills. Want to really complete the set? Use the shoppable links below to purchase everything you see, from the tray to the napkins, this way mom can have her cake, and eat it too.