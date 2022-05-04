This Mother's Day, beloved traditions stay the same but with a plant-based twist. Breakfast strata is a layered casserole typically made with eggs, fresh vegetables, spices, and herbs – basically whatever you enjoy in a frittata. In our dairy-and-egg-free version of this classic breakfast recipe, we swapped real eggs for pourable vegan eggs that are easier to use and better for your health with zero cholesterol and fat.

All you need is five minutes to prepare the casserole and when the dish is in the oven, curate your serving tray to surprise mom with breakfast in bed on her special day. When the casserole is ready to be removed from the oven, let it cool for five minutes, cut it into six pieces, plate each one with a fork and let mom savor every bite.

Easy Vegan Breakfast Strata for Mother's Day

Prep: 5 minutes

Bake: 35 minutes

Vegan Breakfast Strata

Serves 6

Ingredients

½ large loaf of sourdough bread, cubed

2 12-ounce containers of JUSTEgg*

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup spinach

¼ cup chopped basil

¼ cup chopped fresh rosemary

1 cup vegan shredded cheese

Sea salt + pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350F, and grease a medium or 2-quart casserole dish with cooking oil. Add the cubed bread, cherry tomatoes, spinach, chopped basil, and rosemary together to the casserole dish. Sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt and fresh black pepper, and toss together. Pour in the vegan JUSTEgg mixture, and top with vegan cheese. Cover the casserole dish and bake for 25 minutes. Then remove the cover, and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Remove the strata from the oven and serve warm.

Notes:

If you can’t find JUST Egg: Whisk together 1 cup chickpea flour with 2 cups of water, plus 1 tsp sea salt and 1 tsp turmeric powder. Pour in as you would the JUSTEgg

Nutritionals

Calories 384 | Total Fat 21g | Saturated Fat 2.7g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 1,087mg | Total Carbohydrates 31.6g | Dietary Fiber 5.8g | Total Sugars 2.1g | Protein 22.1g | Calcium 132mg | Iron 4mg | Potassium 102mg |

attachment-IMG_5627 (1) loading...

Surprise mom with an entire plant-based spread of savory and sweet goodies served in bed on a tray with a vase of fresh flowers, her favorite cup of coffee or tea, and napkins in case of spills. Want to really complete the set? Use the shoppable links below to purchase everything you see, from the tray to the napkins, this way mom can have her cake, and eat it too.