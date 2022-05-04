There's nothing sweeter than surprising your loved one with warm, crisp, crumble muffins on their special day. This easy recipe calls for pantry staples you likely have on hand, vegan butter, dairy-free yogurt, and fresh raspberries that add a tart, tangy, sweetness to every bite. All you need is 5 minutes to prep this recipe and let these muffins bake for 30 minutes while you prep and bake your other recipes to complete the ultimate display for mom. Children love to partake in this easy recipe and there's no need to worry about an egg-crack spill!

Prep: 5 minutes, plus chilling time

Bake: 30 minutes

Vegan Raspberry Crumble Muffins

Makes 6 large muffins or 12 small muffins

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups (188 g) all-purpose flour or gluten-free 1:1 baking flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cornstarch

1/2 cup (150 g) organic granulated sugar

1/4 cup (57 g) vegan butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

2 tbsp (30 g) dairy-free yogurt, room temperature

3 tbsp chickpea flour mixed with 3 tbsp water

1 tsp vanilla extract

¾ cup (150 mL) non-dairy milk, room temperature

¾ cup (150 g for fresh) fresh or frozen raspberries

1/2 cup (67 g) all-purpose flour, oat flour, or gluten-free 1:1 baking flour

1/2 cup (100 g) organic granulated sugar

3 tbsp vegan butter, room temperature

Instructions

Measure out all ingredients, and line a 12-tin muffin pan with cupcake liners or a 6 extra large cup muffin tin with muffin liners. Mix together the chickpea flour and water in a bowl, and set aside. Whisk the dry ingredients: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon

Make the muffins batter: In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, vegan butter, dairy-free yogurt, vanilla extract, and chickpea “eggs.” Add in the flour and dairy-free milk, and whisk again just before the flour is completely mixed in, tapping the whisk against the bowl if there are any clumps of batter stuck. Add in the raspberries, and use a silicone spatula to fold the raspberries into the batter just until incorporated. Rest the muffin batter: Cover the bowl and place the raspberry muffin batter into the fridge to rest for at least 1 hour, or preferably overnight. When ready to bake the muffins, preheat the oven to 400F. Make the crumble if desired: prepare the crumble by mixing together the flour, sugar, and vegan butter with a fork or your hands. Fill the muffin cups: Fill each muffin cup to the very top of the muffin liners. Top with 2 tsp of crumble. Bake the muffins: Place the muffin tin into the oven and bake for 12 minutes at 400F. Then reduce the oven temperature WITHOUT opening the oven to 350F. Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until the toothpick comes out clean. Serve and enjoy! Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes before moving the muffins to a cooling rack to completely cool. Store in an airtight container for up to a week in the fridge, or 3 months in the freezer.

Nutritionals 1 of 6 Large Muffins

Calories 358 | Total Fat 10.2g | Saturated Fat 2.2g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 127mg | Total Carbohydrate 59.8g | Dietary Fiber 4.9g | Total Sugars 21.3g | Protein 6.9g | Calcium 184mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 305mg |

